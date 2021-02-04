Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

La Taqueria’s ‘El Camión’ Food Truck Back Up and Running Seven Days a Week

Good news for taco-lovers: La Taqueria‘s food truck, El Camión, is back! The truck is now setting up shop in front of the Georgia Hotel (W Georgia St. and Howe St.) weekdays from Noon to 6pm, and roving Vancouver streets during the weekends. Check out the full El Camión menu below:

Plans to add to La Taqueria’s fleet of food trucks are still in the works, but in the meantime you can keep tabs on El Camión by following La Taqueria’s Instagram. Place your order in advance online here. For larger orders, catering can be arranged through their website or by emailing foodtruck [at] lataqueria.ca.

