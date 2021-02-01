From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

Portrait

Emily Carr with her dog Jane, c1930, photographer unknown. Vancouver Art Gallery Library, Emily Carr Collection

FROM THE COLLECTION aims to introduce readers to the inventories of local art galleries, museums and other cultural institutions, not via official exhibition notes but by way of the people that help manage and maintain the collections themselves.

“We now treasure her as an iconic Canadian artist, yet this image provides an intimate view of Emily in her Victoria studio with a beloved pet, a photograph that she shared with her closest friends…”

For this edition of From the Collection, Jane Devine Mejia, Chief Librarian at the Vancouver Art Gallery Library & Archives, shares an image that sheds some intimate light on an artistic giant…

“Inscribed on the back with the dedication “Lawren and Bess, from Emily and Jane with love”, this small photograph was a gift from Emily Carr to her friends and fellow artists Lawren and Bess Harris. It is a testament to the importance of friendship in Emily’s life, particularly in the long years before she achieved recognition. Her first solo exhibition at the Vancouver Art Gallery was held in October 1938, when she was 66 years old, and her first book, Klee Wyck, was published in 1941, just four years before her death. 2021 marks the 150th anniversary of Emily Carr’s birth in 1871. We now treasure her as an iconic Canadian artist, yet this image provides an intimate view of Emily in her Victoria studio with a beloved pet, a photograph that she shared with her closest friends. We are fortunate to have it in our collection.”

For more information about the Vancouver Art Gallery Library and Archives, click here.

Vancouver Art Gallery
Neighbourhood: Downtown
750 Hornby St. | 604-662-4700 | WEBSITE
FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends
Scout List Vol. 567

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

After a Six-Year Run, This Impressive Hotel Restaurant Was Replaced by Something Even Better…

Oru Cuisine was the fine dining establishment that operated where Botanist currently excels in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Heads Up / Downtown

The Five Best Films We Watched at the 2020 Vancouver International Film Festival

From strange premises to comedic thrillers, here are five films to seek out while hiding at home this winter...

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #242

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, This Vancouver Salad Company Was Just Getting Started

Field & Social has since grown to three locations (with a fourth on the way), but the Fall of 2015 is when the ball started rolling...

How To Cook Vancouver / Downtown

We Tried to Recreate Chambar’s Famous Short Rib Fricassee at Home

With an assist from the Vancouver Eats cookbook, Maciel does her best to reproduce one of Vancouver's greatest dishes...

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Dr. Bonnie Henry Doing More and Zoning Whole Swathes of Vancouver for Rentals

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds mining giants being jerks and the House of Commons doing something right.

Intelligence Briefs

On the Worst Person in Vancouver and Breaking the Rules in the Name of Dinner

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds new baking tangents and restaurant adaptations that are here to stay.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

46 Places
You Need To Try This

Vancouver’s Best Bread, Mapped

For fail-proof deliciousness, we suggest using this guide when embarking on your next bread-seeking mission...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

From The Collection

See more from From The Collection
From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

From The Collection

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Vancouverite Who Waited a Lifetime for the Right to Vote

Krisztina Laszlo, Archivist at the Rare Books and Special Collections at UBC, shares an image that's worth a thousand words.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Poignant 1921 ‘Decoration Day’ Poppy

We asked Wendy Nichols, Curator of Collections at the Museum of Vancouver, to share a museum piece that really spoke to her...

From The Collection / West Side

FROM THE COLLECTION // Find This Unique Piece Inside the Museum of Anthropology at UBC

Dr. Carol Mayer, Head of museum's Curatorial and Design Department, singles out a beautiful Coast Salish panel.