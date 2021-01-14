Field House Brewing Set to Celebrate Fifth Birthday

The GOODS from Field House Brewing

Abbotsford, BC | It’s our birthday! Come join us and celebrate five years of crafting goodness at both our Abbotsford and Chilliwack locations, Monday, January 18th through Sunday, January 24th .

GOOD BEER

Three amazing beer releases. We’ll be releasing a new beer on tap each day of the celebration! FIVE new sour ales, a FIVE hop IPA, and an Anniversary Imperial Stout.

GOOD EATS

A Canteen feature menu will be available all week long, highlighting all our favourite old school eats.

GOOD TIMES

A week filled with limited Heritage merch, prizes, and more! Plus, live music with Ryan McAllister in Abbotsford and Kyler Pierce in Chilliwack on Thursday the 21st.

We’ll also be auctioning off hand-drawn Magnum bottles of the Natural Amber Wine Hybrid to raise funds for a local charity, The Cyrus Center.

Be sure to check out our Instagram for all the details @fieldhousebrewing.