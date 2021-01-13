Community News / Gastown

Gastown’s Pourhouse Announces Re-Imagined Concept

Vancouver, BC | The Kitchen Table Restaurants team behind Pourhouse will boldly take the famed Gastown institution in an exciting new direction when it launches its new burger-forward menu on Monday, January 18 at 5 p.m.

The new concept was envisioned and built upon the iconic Pourhouse Burger, with its 30-day, dry-aged steak patty cooked to a perfect medium and topped with cheddar, pork belly and caramelized onion. The new menu will offer an array of delicious new burger creations, classic steaks and starters, snacks and salads for daily lunch and dinner service.

Driven by the culinary powerhouse team of Executive Chef Alessandro Vianello, Culinary Director Alex Tung, and Chef de Cuisine Jason Saruya, the new menu offers two ‘smash-style’ creations and includes highlights like The Queen (brisket & chuck steak patty, aged cheddar, mayo, shredduce, tomato jam, peppered bacon, onion ring, sesame seed bun), and the Crispy Portabella (tomato jam, shredduce, pickled onion, Swiss cheese, truffle mayo, sesame seed bun). All burgers and steaks are served à la carte, with guests able to customize their selections via gourmet toppings and sides that go beyond classic Kennebec fries to include truffle tots, sautéed mushrooms, chili-garlic broccolini, onion rings, twice-baked potato and more.

Under the creative direction of Bar Manager Adam Domet, the beverage program offers a refreshed catalogue of classic and contemporary cocktails along with an expansive wine list including the addition of sparkling and red wines by the glass that further complement the burger menu. A daily Happy Hour menu also serves up drink and food specials such as the Dirty Portabella or Cheeseburger, Caramelized Onion Dip, and Buttermilk Fried Chicken from 3 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close.

Beginning Saturday, January 23, Pourhouse will also introduce a weekend brunch menu featuring daytime dishes such as the Brunch Burger, the Burger Benny, the Short Stack with caramelized banana, maple syrup and vanilla whip and Mimosa and Caesar features available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in addition to the full lunch and dinner menu.

“The Pourhouse Burger has become something of a legend and with the renewed focus on takeout-friendly fare over the past year, it was the perfect time to expand upon the elements that have made Pourhouse a Vancouver favourite,” says Pourhouse General Manager Mark Briand. “This city loves its burger culture and we’re excited to show old friends and new fans alike what we’ve got in store for them.”

Pourhouse is open for dine-in and takeout seven days a week with daily Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close. For more information, go to pourhousevancouver.com, become a fan of /pourhousevancouver on Facebook and follow @pourhouse_van on Twitter and @pourhouse on Instagram.

ABOUT POURHOUSE | Launched in a turn-of-the-century heritage building in the heart of Gastown in 2009, Pourhouse quickly established itself as one of Vancouver’s most beloved bars and restaurants thanks to its signature approach to cocktails and mouthwatering comfort food, authentic décor and warm, convivial atmosphere. Rechristened in 2021, Pourhouse builds on that rock-solid reputation and takes the restaurant in a delicious new direction by introducing the best lineup of burgers in the city as well as classic steaks, starters, snacks, salads and gourmet sides available for dine-in or to-go service seven days a week in addition to a catalogue of classic and contemporary cocktails and an expansive list of wines that further complement each unique burger creation. Part of the Kitchen Table Restaurants group, Pourhouse belongs to a family of six establishments operated by the hospitality group in addition to authentically Italian caffe-by-day, ristorante-by-night Di Beppe in Gastown; Railtown casual Italian eatery Ask for Luigi; Main Street’s Northern Italian-inspired Pizzeria Farina; Italian hotspot Farina a Legna in North North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale district; and modern Italian coffee bar giovane café and handmade pasta factory Pastifico di Luigi, both located in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Pourhouse
Neighbourhood: Gastown
162 Water Street, Vancouver BC | 604-568-7022 | WEBSITE
