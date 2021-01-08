Strange Fellows Brings Back Beloved ‘Reynard Oud Bruin’ Brew After 3-Year Hiatus

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | After a 3-year hiatus, we’re thrilled to release the newest vintage of our beloved REYNARD Oud Bruin. Blended from several barrel-aged vintages spanning a total of 3 years, this classic Flemish style sour beer has an unmistakable cherry-like character, while flavours of oak, chocolate, malt and subtle spice lend a rich complexity.

COLOUR Rich brown

AROMA Cherry / Chocolate / Licorice / Leather / Oak / Vanilla

CHARACTER Complex / Cherry sweetness / Cider-like tartness / Delicate malt backbone

A.B.V. 6.5%

PAIRS WITH Moules frites / Carbonnade Flamande / Vinegary salad / Earthy cheese / Dessert

RELEASE DATE: Monday January 11th

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.