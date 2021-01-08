Community News / East Vancouver

Strange Fellows Brings Back Beloved ‘Reynard Oud Bruin’ Brew After 3-Year Hiatus

Portrait

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC | After a 3-year hiatus, we’re thrilled to release the newest vintage of our beloved REYNARD Oud Bruin. Blended from several barrel-aged vintages spanning a total of 3 years, this classic Flemish style sour beer has an unmistakable cherry-like character, while flavours of oak, chocolate, malt and subtle spice lend a rich complexity.

COLOUR Rich brown
AROMA Cherry / Chocolate / Licorice / Leather / Oak / Vanilla
CHARACTER Complex / Cherry sweetness / Cider-like tartness / Delicate malt backbone
A.B.V. 6.5%
PAIRS WITH Moules frites / Carbonnade Flamande / Vinegary salad / Earthy cheese / Dessert
RELEASE DATE: Monday January 11th

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
Strange Fellows Brings Back Beloved ‘Reynard Oud Bruin’ Brew After 3-Year Hiatus
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

You Need To Try This / Hastings Sunrise

You Need To Try This Smoked Trout Dip With Dill Pickle Chips on East Hastings

The recently relocated Red Wagon is deftly blending the French bistro and North American diner concepts together at night.

You Need To Try This / Main Street

You Need to Try This New Caramelized Sablefish Dish at Main Street’s Anh and Chi

Cá Kho To is typically prepared with much firmer catfish and rice, so think of this as an intensely flavourful step up.

Seen In Vancouver / Main Street

Take a Look Inside the New Main Street Location of Nouvelle Nouvelle

The minimalist aesthetic makes for a subtle yet compelling backdrop, allowing the carefully considered inventory to pop.

TBT / Chinatown

Six Years Ago Today, Inside the Dusty Beginnings of a Chinatown Reincarnation

Sai Woo would launch in 2015 as a slick homage to the original Sai Woo Chop Suey, which operated here from 1925 to 1959.

Vancouverites / Main Street

10 Questions With Molly Spittal, Designer & Co-Founder of Vancouver’s Own Decade Studio Denim

The local company creates killer jeans, overalls and jackets, sewn ethically and made with 100% low-environmental-impact cotton.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown East Side

Remembering Old Country Fish & Chips, an East Hastings Fixture for Over 25 Years

Opened by Bert Love and John Dobson, the long-serving restaurant's slogan was "From the sea to the pan."

Popular

Reader Poll / Downtown

Was ‘Cold Tea’ Appropriately Punished for Hosting a 100-Person New Year’s Eve Party?

In this poll we ask our readers to chime in on the $2,300 fine levied against the new Granville Strip restaurant.

Intelligence Briefs

On Normality Delayed and the Most Selfishly Reckless Restaurant in Vancouver

In her latest read of the food and drink news, Talia finds resolutions and people making drinks out of spent Christmas trees.

Drinker

Unemployed Sommelier Earnestly Tries to Review Brutal, 190 Proof ‘Everclear’

The pandemic isn't going to stop wine guy Prescott Vanmeyer III from tasting new and altogether exciting things...

Tea and Two Slices

On 2021’s Seven Days of Sucking So Far and Throwing Social Media Influencers From Planes

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr finds more empty homes and hopes for summer normality fading.

Opening Soon / Downtown

‘Cold Tea’ Softly Opens in Storied Location

The launch of the 130-seat, 4,600 sqft Chinese/Vietnamese restaurant was set back by the pandemic, but they're good to go.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Wedgewood Hotel & Spa Launches ‘We Love Locals’ Campaign for January

Community News / Kitsilano

Annalena Reveals New Sit-Down Tasting Menu (With Takeout Options Too)

Community News / West Side

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine Reveals New Dishes for January

Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Opens New Bean-To-Bar Workshop and Store on Granville Island