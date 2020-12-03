Back to: TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Como, Arbor, Yuwa, Livia, and Homer St. Cafe
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Como, Arbor, Yuwa, Livia, and Homer St. Cafe

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.
TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Como, Arbor, Yuwa, Livia, and Homer St. Cafe

Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

The Tapas Box for 2 includes Shaun’s favourite dish, the Beef Cheek – top right.

First off, we hear from Shaun Layton, co-owner of Como Taperia

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Our Tapas box for 2! At $60 it is great value and you have the ability to add on other items as well as some delicious Spanish wine or Cava. It also has Garlic Shrimp and our always popular Bikini Sandwich, 2 if the all-time favourites.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

The Beef Cheek dish in our Tapas Dinner for 2 box is a great comforting dish, and is easy to finish at home. Paired with a bottle of Spanish red, such as La Nave from Laventura, you have a good night going on there. I would get some Spanish Sardines to have with that or maybe Anchovies, a nice tin of premium seafood from Galicia pairs well with anything, and is great to share with your small group.

Como Taperia 209 East 7th Avenue MAP
Don’t forget a side of Togarashi Fries!

Next up: Shira Blustein, owner of the Acorn’s hip little sister restaurant, The Arbor

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Southern Fried Artichoke Sandwich.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Roasted Beet & Walnut Dip, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Togarashi Fries (yeah – 3 things! – we’re more than just a pretty sandwich!!)

Arbor 3941 Main St. MAP
Warm up with Yuwa’s Red Wine Miso Stew.

Moving on now to Iori Kataoka, co-owner and Sake Specialist at Yuwa Japanese Cuisine

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Maki (Rolls) and Nigiri Platter. Sure to bring joy to everyone’s dinner table, this colourful assortment comes fresh and ready to feed your whole core bubble.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Red Wine Miso Stew.  Our red wine miso stew is the perfect wintertime meal, plus it travels well in a sealed container that can be re-heated at home easily. To keep you even warmer, we would recommend adding a mini bottle of dry Junmai sake to your takeout order for 30% off.

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP
Customers love digging into Livia’s lasagna time and time again.

Next we check in with Claire Livia Lassam, co-founder of Commercial Drive’s beloved Livia

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Our most ordered item is our lasagna meal kit. Our lasagna is so special, and people order it over and over. It’s stacked super night sliced thin, and when you bake it one cut edge gets all crispy. It’s perfect in every way.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

Sunday suppers! Our Sunday suppers change every week, and are a full meal (pickles, salad, main, sourdough, and dessert) for two. They usually fall at $60 for two people, so it’s such a good deal. This week it’s canederli – a northern Italian dumpling in broth, with housemade pickles, chicory salad, Baby sourdough loaf, and a slice of our chocolate buckwheat cake.

Livia 1399 Commercial Dr. MAP
HSCB Rotisserie Chicken with all the fixings. Photo by Leila Kwok.

Lastly, Executive Chef Bobby Milheron tells us what to order from Homer Street Cafe & Bar

What is the take out item you sell the most of?

Homer Street Cafe & Bar is best known for it’s rotating selection of rotisserie options. By far the most popular item is the HSCB Rotisserie Chicken served with country style chicken gravy or buttermilk ranch, cheddar & scallion biscuits and a choice house fries or salad. Half chickens – $33 or whole chickens – $44. Available seven days a week for take-out or delivery.

What is the take-out dish you think everyone should try and why?

We recently launched Homer’s curated wine packages available for pick-up/delivery and they’re doing very well. Homer Street Cafe’s Beverage Director, JS Dupuis has carefully curated four wine packages to pair with the Homer for the Holidays menu, with discounts of 40% off regular pricing. Each package contains four bottles in a theme: The Cab ($149) and BC Pinot ($158) Packages showcase the best of BC and the Pacific Northwest in their respective grapes, while The Bordeaux ($197) and French Bubbles Discovery ($147) Packages feature winning selections from their very distinct terroirs. These are perfect ordered alongside any of the new Homer at Homer “heat & eat” meal packages. Homer for the Holidays and Wine Package orders may be secured by contacting the restaurant directly (604-428-4299) or via Tock throughout the month of December.

Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP

