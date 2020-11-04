Odd Society to Release Annual Terroir-Driven Salal Gin on November 5th

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Each winter, devoted fans of Odd Society Spirits eagerly anticipate the arrival of its Salal Gin. For the first time ever, enthusiasts will be rewarded with a double release — Odd Society has received two shipments of salal berries, each handpicked in a different coastal region of British Columbia. The first, which was harvested in Powell River by food forager and educator, Alexander McNaughton, has already arrived and finished steeping in Odd Society Spirits Wallflower Gin. The second shipment arrived from remote Haida Gwaii last week and has just begun maceration. The Haida Gwaii Salal Gin won’t be available until early December while the Powell River release will hit the distillery’s shelves on Thursday, Nov. 5.

“We are very excited to offer two unique expressions of B.C. terroir,” explains Gordon Glanz, Odd Society Spirits Founder and Distiller. “Each batch of Salal Gin is made with berries harvested from a single origin along the coast— we can’t wait to compare them.”

For six years, Odd Society Spirits has been harvesting and macerating locally grown salal berries in order to create a West Coast interpretation of the classic British liqueur, sloe gin. The savoury salal berry imparts tart, tannic and herbaceous properties with a hint of spice, making it a perfect substitute for the blackthorn berry traditionally used in making sloe gin. Recently, Odd Society Spirits Salal Gin earned an Excellence in Terroir acknowledgement and a gold medal in the Contemporary Gin category at the 2020 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition.

Odd Society Spirits Salal Gin is sold in 375 mL bottles for $30 and can be purchased at Odd Society Spirits (1725 Powell Street), through the distillery’s online shop and at select private liquor stores.

