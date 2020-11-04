Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society to Release Annual Terroir-Driven Salal Gin on November 5th

Portrait

The GOODS from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Each winter, devoted fans of Odd Society Spirits eagerly anticipate the arrival of its Salal Gin. For the first time ever, enthusiasts will be rewarded with a double release — Odd Society has received two shipments of salal berries, each handpicked in a different coastal region of British Columbia. The first, which was harvested in Powell River by food forager and educator, Alexander McNaughton, has already arrived and finished steeping in Odd Society Spirits Wallflower Gin. The second shipment arrived from remote Haida Gwaii last week and has just begun maceration. The Haida Gwaii Salal Gin won’t be available until early December while the Powell River release will hit the distillery’s shelves on Thursday, Nov. 5.

“We are very excited to offer two unique expressions of B.C. terroir,” explains Gordon Glanz, Odd Society Spirits Founder and Distiller. “Each batch of Salal Gin is made with berries harvested from a single origin along the coast— we can’t wait to compare them.”

For six years, Odd Society Spirits has been harvesting and macerating locally grown salal berries in order to create a West Coast interpretation of the classic British liqueur, sloe gin. The savoury salal berry imparts tart, tannic and herbaceous properties with a hint of spice, making it a perfect substitute for the blackthorn berry traditionally used in making sloe gin. Recently, Odd Society Spirits Salal Gin earned an Excellence in Terroir acknowledgement and a gold medal in the Contemporary Gin category at the 2020 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition.

Odd Society Spirits Salal Gin is sold in 375 mL bottles for $30 and can be purchased at Odd Society Spirits (1725 Powell Street), through the distillery’s online shop and at select private liquor stores.

About Odd Society Spirits | Odd Society Spirits is a small-batch B.C. Craft-Certified distillery located in the heart of East Vancouver. Dedicated to combining old-world distilling traditions with new-world ingredients and ingenuity, Odd Society Spirits has created a family of spirits that entice and intrigue. Its award-winning lineup of spirits includes vodka, gin, amaro, vermouth, un-aged and aged spirits, three distinct whiskies and unique European-inspired liqueurs that celebrate locally grown ingredients. Open Thursday through Saturday, Odd Society Spirits distillery and cocktail lounge is located at 1725 Powell St., Vancouver, B.C. Discover more about Odd Society Spirits and shop for products online.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
