Chef Angus Brings Takeout-Only ‘Freebird Chicken Shack’ to Kitsilano

The GOODS from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Freebird Chicken Shack has pulled up stakes and moved to Kitsilano, evolving into a takeout-only eatery and sharing a kitchen with Chef Angus An’s flagship restaurant, Maenam. The latest iteration of the casual eatery, dubbed Freebird at Home by Maenam, will forego a dining area in favour of a convenient takeout-only concept. Freebird at Home’s street-food dishes lend themselves to picnics at the park and family-pleasing dinners at eat-once-a-week price points. Launching with a limited menu, dishes include Taiwanese-bred, salt-cured roast chicken (whole or half), and Hainan chicken, with soups, sides, and Thai iced tea. Chickens are always free-range and hormone-free.

Freebird at Home by Maenam is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 12pm time to 8pm. Orders for takeout can be made via phone at (604) 730-5675. Delivery service to launch soon.

TAKEOUT FOOD MENU

—

ASIAN STYLE SALT-CURED ROAST CHICKEN

comes with rice and soup

WHOLE, 37

HALF, 21

—

HAINAN CHICKEN ON RICE, 16

comes with soup

—

ORIGINAL STYLE CHICKEN WINGS, 16

comes with tamarind, palm sugar & toasted rice dipping sauce

—

BLACK PEPPER SAUCE CHICKEN WINGS, 16

STICKY RICE, 3

THAI ICED TEA, 6

ABOUT FREEBIRD AT HOME BY MAENAM | Originally launched as Freebird Chicken Shack, Freebird at Home by Maenam is one of seven ventures from award-winning chef, Angus An. Freebird at Home specializes in casual Taiwanese-inspired street food and snacks: salt-rubbed roast chickens, Hai Nan chicken, soups, rice; and cooling beverages like Thai iced tea. Freebird at Home is a ghost restaurant operating alongside the award-winning kitchen of its sister restaurant, Maenam. Freebird at Home offers takeout only, at approachable, dinner-on-the-table-any-weekday price points. For more information, visit www.freebirdchickens.com.