The Chickadee Room Introduces New Daily Features and Late-Night Happy Hour

Vancouver, BC | The contact-free, 80s-themed cocktail bar known as The Chickadee Room at Juke Fried Chicken is giving its guests more reasons to live each day to its fullest by adding new daily drink features and late-night happy hour and snack options to the menu at the Chinatown hotspot.

The new daily drink features come from the creative minds of Bar Manager Sabrine Dhaliwal and Lily Duong and offer an array of rotating classic and contemporary cocktails for special prices from 5 p.m. to close Tuesdays through Sundays. From the aeronautically inspired sippers of ‘Top Gun Tuesdays’ to cocktails infused with sultry, down-and-dirty vibes on ‘Sexy Saturdays’, there’s a neon-soaked reason to see the glass half full six days a week.

Chickadee is also introducing a nightly Happy Hour (10 p.m. to last call) that features a rotating lineup of one classic and one ‘dealer’s choice’ cocktail per night for $10 each as well as a new spin on the snack menu with exclusive-to-Chickadee dishes that include the return of Juke’s crowd-favourite crispy nuoc cham ribs, curry chicken hand pies with Brussels sprout kimchi (GF) and chicken pimento cheese salad with warm potato chips and apple wedges for dipping.

RESERVATIONS | Chickadee reservations can be made via thechickadeeroom.com, with limited walk-ins also available. Guests can use the online platform to inform staff of specific allergy information or celebration requests when pre-ordering.

For more information on Chickadee or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to thechickadeeroom.com, become a fan of /chickadeeroom on Facebook or follow @chickadeeroom on Instagram.

ABOUT CHICKADEE | A wholly new concept to Vancouver located in the Chinatown district, Chickadee reintroduces cocktail fans to fun nights out with friends by offering a list of contact-free, ‘choose-your-own-cocktail’ experiences that allows guests to pre-order and customize drinks via its website. Open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to late, Chickadee is the latest project for partners and industry veterans Justin Tisdall, Chef Bryan Satterford and award-winning bar personality Sabrine Dhaliwal and allows spirit lovers to customize nights out with their health, safety and social distancing concerns front of mind. A full menu of Juke’s popular, Southern-fried chicken and ribs, snacks, salads and sides is also available for ordering and pickup from Juke’s takeout window located adjacent to Chickadee.

