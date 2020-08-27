Community News / Strathcona

Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge Debuts Two New Hidden Patio Spaces

Portrait

The GOODS from VV Tapas Lounge

Vancouver, BC | VV Tapas Lounge is excited to announce the opening of two new patios. A hidden oasis courtyard is the perfect place to enjoy a glass of happy hour sangria or charcuterie and wine flights on the newly constructing sidewalk patio. The best part, reservations are encouraged for not only inside dining but outdoor dining as well. Happy hour runs every day from 4-6pm and 9pm to close.

VV Tapas prides itself on creating a safe environment for both guests and staff. The large open front windows and high ceilings allow for constant airflow whether dining inside or out. Call 604-336-9244 to book your table or email at info [at] vvtapaslounge.com.

About VV Tapas Lounge | VV Tapas Lounge is a brand-new gathering place for Vancouverites who share a passion for approachable and artfully prepared small plates, locally and internationally sourced wines, craft beers and cocktails, and most importantly, good company. Situated in Strathcona Village, a colourful and brand-new work-live development within walking distance of Commercial Drive, Chinatown, and Downtown.

VV Tapas Lounge
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
957 East Hastings St. | 604-336-9244 | WEBSITE
