Harbour Air X Wildebeest Present: Dinner On The Dock, Social Distancing Edition

Vancouver, BC | Harbour Air plays host to Wildebeest at their float plane dock in Coal Harbour for an outdoor dinner that will define summer, 2020! Kick things off with a flying tour of downtown Vancouver care of Harbour Air, before an outdoor four-course meal prepared by Wildebeest’s Chef team. Wine pairings will be curated by Wildebeest’s award-winning Advanced Sommelier Christina Hartigan. In keeping with Chef Ian and Wildebeest’s tradition of highlighting everything BC, locally sourced ingredients will be centre stage and celebrated!

Join us for a tour of downtown like you’ve never seen it, by air! Follow that experience with a socially distanced dinner on the dock out under the open sky, where the health and safety of our guests & staff are top priority, but throwing one of the year’s best dinners is priority number two!

Tickets are $150 plus tax and gratuity
Optional Pre-Dinner Flights are $65 plus tax
Location: Unit #1 Burrard Landing 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Date: Thursday, September 10th, 2020
Time: Flights 5:00pm, Dinner 6:00 pm

As per health & safety regulations, we can accept parties of six maximum. We will be strictly adhering to all safety measures. Please let us know in advance if you plan on joining other ticket holders, so that we may group you together.

Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate dietary restrictions for this event.

ABOUT WILDEBEEST | Located in a refurbished 19th-century building in the heart of Vancouver’s historic Gastown district, Wildebeest offers decadent yet simple country cooking in a multi-level space that features a cocktail bar and lounge, open-concept kitchen, warm and inviting dining room with banquette seating and an intimate ‘Underbelly’ private dining room. Employing classic butchery traditions and contemporary techniques, Chef Ian McHale and the culinary team work closely with nearby farms and suppliers to develop delicious menus that change with the seasons. Dishes are paired with a diverse selection of Old- and New-World wines and a carefully crafted, award-winning cocktail list for a truly unforgettable dining experience.

