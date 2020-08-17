Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Cafe Medina’s Pillowy Liège-Style Waffles (With Caramel)

Portrait

This series maps out our editors’ picks for Vancouver’s best and most legendary comfort foods. We encourage readers to steer us towards their favourites in the comments or by using the hashtag #ScoutYVR on social media.

There’s something very stabilizing about sitting alone at the bar at Cafe Medina and tearing into a pair of perfectly sugary and soft, round-edged Liège-style waffles with my fingers and dipping the pieces into a gleaming white ramekin of caramel (either salted or raspberry will do). Having a hot cappuccino at the ready is a personal choice, but it’s really all about the shredding and the dipping — so simple and decadent! If caramel isn’t your thing, dip with dark chocolate, milk chocolate lavender, white chocolate pistachio rosewater, mixed berry comport, fig orange marmalade or creme de fruit de passion. Pro tip: sitting at the bar alone is how to best avoid Cafe Medina’s famous queue…plus you don’t have to share.

Café Medina
Neighbourhood: Downtown
780 Richards St. | 604-879-3114 | WEBSITE
