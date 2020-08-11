Community News / Main Street

Pizzeria Farina to Offer $9 Pizzas in Celebration of its 9th Birthday on August 18th

The GOODS from Pizzeria Farina

Vancouver, BC | On August 18th Pizzeria Farina will celebrate its 9th birthday with $9 pizza! Help us celebrate nine wonderful years in the Main Street community – buy 1 pizza get a second for only $9! Visit Pizzeria Farina on Main Street and Farina a Legna in North Vancouver on August 18th and receive any pizza for $9 when a higher value pizza is purchased. As a birthday treat, we’re also bringing back the beloved Pistachio Pizza for the special day!

All pizzas apply and lower-priced pizza will cost $9. In-house ordering only, one promo per person.

Pizzeria Farina
Neighbourhood: Main Street
915 Main St. | 604-681-9334 | WEBSITE
Farina a Legna
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
119 2nd St E, North Vancouver, BC | WEBSITE
