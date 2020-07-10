Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

The team behind the Fraserhood’s popular, sports-loving Bells and Whistles are opening a second location deep in Vancouver’s West Side later this summer.

Gooseneck Hospitality’s James Iranzad, Josh Pape and Nick Miller have taken possession of the old Dunbar Public House space at 4497 Dunbar Street (at West 29th Avenue) and currently in the midst of a cosmetic overhaul of the interior that will see it transformed into a new location of Bells and Whistles. On my walk-through of the site last week James told me they’d signed the deal on the 1,500 sqft space in June. (The group also owns and operates Gastown’s Wildebeest, Kerrisdale and Edgemont Village’s Bufala pizzerias and Kitslano’s Lucky Taco.)

When it launches in August, the new Bells and Whistles will feature 48 seats inside and another 36 on the adjacent patio (accessed via a garage door) with a massive screen for viewing games and sporting events (one at a time) behind the bar. They’re still determining exactly how much of the original menu will be on offer, but any regular customer will attest to the fact that there are so many well conceived home run comforts on it (eg. All-Day Breakfast Sandwich) that it wouldn’t be crazy to expect the number to be high. That being said, the two Bufalas are very different from each other in terms of menu structure, aesthetic and overall vibe, so I’m not anticipating a carbon copy. You’ll find several more images of the start of the transformation below…

WHY IT MATTERS | Dunbar doesn’t have a lot of perches from which a Canucks fan can take in three periods with a lot of confidence in the food and drink. As a Bells and Whistles fan and local beer-lover who appreciates the restaurant’s slight but noticeable elevation of the sports bar milieu, I take this development as a big win for the neighbourhood.