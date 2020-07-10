Opening Soon / West Side

Bells and Whistles Set to Open Second Location This Summer

Portrait

The team behind the Fraserhood’s popular, sports-loving Bells and Whistles are opening a second location deep in Vancouver’s West Side later this summer.

Gooseneck Hospitality’s James Iranzad, Josh Pape and Nick Miller have taken possession of the old Dunbar Public House space at 4497 Dunbar Street (at West 29th Avenue) and currently in the midst of a cosmetic overhaul of the interior that will see it transformed into a new location of Bells and Whistles. On my walk-through of the site last week James told me they’d signed the deal on the 1,500 sqft space in June. (The group also owns and operates Gastown’s Wildebeest, Kerrisdale and Edgemont Village’s Bufala pizzerias and Kitslano’s Lucky Taco.)

– Photos from the original Bells and Whistles –

  • BellsandWhistles_Interior_1_photocreditJonathanNorton
  • BellsandWhistles_AllDayBreakfastBurger
  • Caesar, Chilidog, Rings1
  • BellsandWhistles_HappyHour_HotDogs15_CreditJonathanNorton
  • BellsandWhistles_Interior_3_photocreditJonathanNorton
  • BellsandWhistles_Beer_PhotoCreditThomas Bullock_3608
  • BellsandWhistles_Nachos_photocreditJonathanNorton
  • BellsandWhistles_Salads_LettuceWraps_JonathanNortonCredit
  • BellsandWhistles_ChickenAndWafflePoutine1_CreditJonathanNorton
  • BellsandWhistles_Interior_6_photocreditJonathanNorton
  • BellsandWhistles_Cocktails_PhotoCreditThomas Bullock_3963
  • BellsandWhistles_SoftServeSundaes_JonathanNortonCredit
  • BellsandWhistles_Patio_PhotoCreditJonathanNorton_18

When it launches in August, the new Bells and Whistles will feature 48 seats inside and another 36 on the adjacent patio (accessed via a garage door) with a massive screen for viewing games and sporting events (one at a time) behind the bar. They’re still determining exactly how much of the original menu will be on offer, but frankly there are so many well conceived home run comforts on it that it wouldn’t be crazy to expect there will be many, such as the All-Day Breakfast Sandwich.

WHY IT MATTERS | Dunbar doesn’t have a lot of perches from which a Canucks fan can take in three periods with a lot of confidence in the food and drink. As a Bells and Whistles fan and local beer-lover who appreciates the restaurant’s slight but noticeable elevation of the sports bar milieu, I take this development as a big win for the neighbourhood.

  • IMG_3545
  • IMG_3737
  • IMG_4494
  • IMG_4771
  • IMG_5147
  • IMG_5653
  • IMG_6887
Bells and Whistles (Dunbar)
Neighbourhood: West Side
4497 Dunbar St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
West Side

