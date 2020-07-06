Laughing Stock Announces Summer Wine Releases, New Tasting Room Details

The GOODS from Laughing Stock Vineyards

Naramata, BC | Let’s be honest – so far 2020 has been a rough one. We know it’s been challenging for everyone, so before we get into the release of our new vintages, the Laughing Stock team would like to say thank you for the incredible support through the past few months. We wish everyone safety and good health!

We’re pretty excited that Summer is finally here and with it, the release of our new vintages of Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and our limited production Amphora VR.

July 9 – 5:00PM PST IGTV

We invite you to join Elsa McDonald Master of Wine and Holly Brockmeyer Investor Relations on an Instagram Live chat to taste and talk about these new releases.

Pinot Gris 2019 – $19.99*

Pinot Gris ripens easily and consistently produces an enjoyable, fruit forward and food friendly wine. The grapes were whole cluster pressed to ensure aromas and flavours are vibrant and free of astringency or bitterness.

This wine has a lovely fruit salad nose, nectarine, some green apple, and is lifted by a citrus note. This is a rich Pinot Gris with a long clean finish.

Pinot Noir 2018 – $34.99*

The whole berry fermentation was done in stainless steel tanks, with 20% as whole clusters, enhancing the fruit profile. The wine was then barrel aged for 12 months in French oak.

This pinot begins with a classic nose of bright cherry, strawberry, and a bit of leather. Its structure is soft and round with balanced acid and a medium body.

Amphora VR – 28.99*

Our initial foray into the world of natural wine started in 2013. Our latest release is 2019 Amphora VR. We did the same blend in 2015 & 2016 but let’s face it, with Natural wines every year has it’s own unique character.

This vintage is 86% Viognier and 14% Roussanne. At harvest, we placed the whole berries in three 500L terracotta Amphorae, at which point they were left covered and untouched for 98 days. This hands-off approach resulted in slower extraction from the grape skins, while the tannin worked as a natural antioxidant to the wine.

The wine displays a beautiful apricot colour which is also reflected on the nose, along with orange zest and May blossoms. Makes a perfect aperitif.

P.S. For those interested in Blind Trust Red, look for the next release this fall.

TASTING ROOM | We are happy to announce that the tasting room is open and taking reservations again. Your health and safety is our top priority. What our new reality looks like:

– Physical distancing is required

– Enhanced cleaning & sanitizing protocols are in place for all private & public spaces.

– All tastings are by appointment & last about 30 minutes (this was already our normal)

– Tastings are limited to groups of up to 6.

– Guests must hand sanitize prior to entering wine shop & tasting areas

– We are minimizing the number of groups onsite at one time to ensure physical distancing.

– We look forward to welcoming you, but please only come for a visit if you are feeling well.