Caffè La Tana’s ‘Alimentari’ Online Shop Is Now Open

Vancouver, BC | Caffè La Tana is now offering easy online ordering and home delivery of their fresh pasta, Italian specialty foods and high quality grocery essentials — imported goods as well as local and direct from the farmers and suppliers with whom they work in the kitchens at La Tana, Savio Volpe and Pepino’s Spaghetti House — headed by new Culinary Director Phil Scarfone, whose role has shifted along with the rest of the industry.

“Since its inception, La Tana was meant to emulate the spirit and hold the same place in the neighbourhood as the alimentari in Italian towns – small, locally owned and operated convenience stores. Wine, milk, pasta and basic household goods… but curated, says Craig Stanghetta, co-owner, ”now it makes more sense than ever to be that hub.”

From farm-fresh, organic dairy, meat and produce to dry, canned and preserved pantry staples; house made ‘heat & serve’ meals; and ‘some assembly required’ pizza & pasta kits — on La Tana online, shoppers will find a growing selection of materia prima with which to cook at home as well as restaurant-quality prepared food, from Phil’s kitchens to yours.

“For those people new to cooking at home, I would focus on finding local and nutritious ingredients to prepare your meals,” says Phil. “If you’re unsure of how to cook with a particular ingredient, ask a friend or do some research on the internet. There are lots of great resources to help you on your journey, and La Tana is one of them!”

In addition to all the new products for cucina e casa, La Tana is most pleased to bring their popular fresh pasta program to the web shop! Both extruded noodles, such as whole wheat spaghetti and Savio’s custom fox-shaped ‘volpeghetti’ (made fresh daily), and seasonal stuffed pasta like lemon basil ricotta tortellini & porchetta ravioli (made fresh then frozen), will be available in-store and online; alongside house made sauces like bolognese and pomodoro, perfect for quick and exceedingly easy meals served fresh or kept frozen for later. Dried pasta kits, like Pepino’s top selling Penne alla Vodka (penne pasta, housemade vodka rose sauce, grated grana padano cheese and a small bottle of olive oil), are another great way to stock the pantry and fridge with something special and satisfying requiring minimal effort. To make those wary home cooks’ forays into the kitchen a little less daunting, La Tana is proud to provide fully cooked dishes like baked ricotta-stuffed shells with marinara sauce and lasagna ‘alla Scarfone’ for two.

“Launching the new online platform and stocking the alimentari with everything from basics – like good olive oil and good butter to delicious ready to heat & eat meals – has not only allowed us to stay in business but to stay in touch with the community,” says Paul Grunberg, co-owner. “Bringing things people need right to them, though not personal as it’s contactless, has been meaningful nonetheless.”

As part of the growing online offering, La Tana has released its first run of t-shirts featuring longtime mascot, Savio the Fox. Wearing his signature neckerchief fashioned as a mask, keeping him and the community healthy and safe, bears the message andrà tutto bene or ‘everything will be ok’— a message of calm and solidarity — with partial proceeds of sales going to staff affected by the closure of our dining rooms.

Same day pick up and next day delivery orders can be placed anytime at Caffelatana.ca.