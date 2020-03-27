TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur James Iranzad Talks About the COVID-19 Crisis

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In light of the current social and economic circumstances due to Covid-19, we wanted to reach out to our close friends in the community and chat with them on how they are dealing with this pandemic. First up is James Iranzad of Gooseneck Hospitality. If you don’t know James, you probably know his restaurants — think Wildebeest, Bufala, Lucky Taco and Bells & Whistles. With his knowledge and intimate proximity to the restaurant industry, his insights into the state of the trade is invaluable right now. Together, we waxed on our own personal experiences with the shutdown to date, the government response, community engagement, what we should do next and much much more.

We hope, if anything, this episode may give you some answers, a reprieve from any anxiety you may be feeling or just something to listen to.

Stay healthy everyone. We’ll be back with more soon.