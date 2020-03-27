Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Local Restaurateur James Iranzad Talks About the COVID-19 Crisis

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In light of the current social and economic circumstances due to Covid-19, we wanted to reach out to our close friends in the community and chat with them on how they are dealing with this pandemic. First up is James Iranzad of Gooseneck Hospitality. If you don’t know James, you probably know his restaurants — think Wildebeest, Bufala, Lucky Taco and Bells & Whistles. With his knowledge and intimate proximity to the restaurant industry, his insights into the state of the trade is invaluable right now. Together, we waxed on our own personal experiences with the shutdown to date, the government response, community engagement, what we should do next and much much more.

We hope, if anything, this episode may give you some answers, a reprieve from any anxiety you may be feeling or just something to listen to.

Stay healthy everyone. We’ll be back with more soon.

There are 0 comments

Popular

87 Places
Diner

Vancouver’s Take-Out Options, Mapped

Here's a map and an A-Z on where Vancouverites can order take-out, delivery and get nourishing provisions right now.

Honour Bound

Just Stay the Fuck Away From Each Other

If we operate under the assumption that every person around us is infected, we'll get through this with fewer unnecessary deaths.

Tea and Two Slices

On Feeling Bad for Instagram Influencers and Relying on the Kindness of Landlords

In his latest read of the news headlines, Sean Orr learns how to survive a plague and listens to Roberto Luongo.

Lexicon / West End

Why Are Self-Isolating Vancouverites Going Out on Their Balconies and Cheering Every Evening?

"I'd love to participate in the 7pm Cheer but I live in a rural basement suite in Surrey and my landlord would think I was insane..."

Honour Bound

Everything You Need to Know About the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund

Here's a copy of the local effort's launch release with relevant links and details on how funds will be distributed:

Previous
You Can Still Enjoy the Naramata Wines You Love While Doing Your Bit to Flatten the Curve
Next
Commercial Drive’s ‘La Tana’ Offering Pizza Kits, Take-Out Meals and Much More

Track and Food

See more from Track and Food
Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Talking Trade With Tyler Harlton and James Langford-Smith

A winemaker and restaurant GM sit down to discuss BC wine, the natural wine conundrum and the entrepreneurial spirit.