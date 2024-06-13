Wellness in Whistler: A Weekend Dive into Nourish

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big fan of snow and skiing…but shoulder season is hands-down my favourite time to visit Whistler. I like the way the more relaxed energy helps to bring some of the finer details of the community and its surroundings into focus, when getting to the slopes isn’t the driving force.

The summer season in Whistler is fantastic for trail walking, hiking, and leisurely meandering around the village without the sense of urgency and bulky layers of protection from the cold. Right now, in particular, an added bonus for spending a weekend in Whistler is the Nourish Wellness Festival (until Sunday, June 23rd). From soundbaths and mindfulness to speaker series and healthy meals, Nourish has a lot going on. Some events are ticketed, but many are free. Here’s a quick rundown of some highlights happening over the remaining weeks of the fest, along with our personal suggestions of where and how to flesh out your visit with extra good eats and activities:

What to Do

The Squamish Lil’wat Nations Cultural Centre is a stunning building packed with traditional art and artifacts, making it a fascinating stop on its own; but in addition to the informative and interactive displays inside, there is a really cool Holistic Tour Indigenous Tea Offering happening on June 22nd. The experience begins with a welcome song, a brief film screening, and an overview of the Center Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre. After the initial introduction to place and intentions, a Cultural Ambassador will lead a guided tour of the forest, highlighting indigenous herbs and medicinal flora that ends with a traditional tea ceremony inside the Longhouse. Your ticket includes museum admission for additional exploration after the event. Can’t make the Tea Offering? There is an easy and grounding forest walk on a winding path through the forest behind the centre, featuring posted signs that provide insights into local plants – their uses, history and meaning as part of Squamish Lil’wat culture. DETAILS

Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm | Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre 4584 Blackcomb Way MAP

The Audain Art Museum showcases British Columbian art from the late 18th century to the present day. Otherwise Disregarded, one of the 2024 Capture Photography Festival’s Special Exhibitions, is a super cool group show of photographic and video works, and is currently available for viewing up until September 9th. Also of note: follow your morning yoga routine with a wander through the gallery. Hatha Yoga goes down before the Museum opens, every Thursday from 9:30-10:30am, and Saturdays from 10:30-11:30am. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required – get sorted here. Regular Museum hours are Thursday to Monday, 11am–6pm. DETAILS

Audain Art Museum 4350 Blackcomb Way MAP

Nature Walks | Maybe it’s the fresh alpine air, or the plethora of green and lack of discernible evidence of civilization – but forest walks can be addictive. Luckily, Whistler has a lot of forest to offer, and plenty of guided walks to take advantage of them if you want a structured experience. For a calming and enlightening way to unwind and soak up some fresh air, we suggest signing up for a Forest Bathing walk with Society of Trees. This hour-and-a-half-long session is designed to remind you of the therapeutic benefits of forest immersion and what a walk in the woods can do for stress reduction. DETAILS

Nourish Market | The Nourish Market is packed with good-for-you fun by way of local and guest chefs serving up small plates and refreshing drinks, with a healthy twist. As one of the festivals signature events, this is a not-to-be-missed evening and tickets are still available at at an ‘early-bird’ rate, so get sorted with your tickets now. From event organisers: “Your ticket is inclusive of all food and non-alcoholic drinks. Savour a variety of flavours in one night with your “Nourish Market” passport, which allows you to enjoy food and drinks from all tasting stations. A bar curated by the Cornucopia team will have alcoholic options available for purchase. Engage with chefs and beverage providers and learn about their creations and culinary philosophies. Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere with aerial dancers, live music, and a great setting.”Saturday, June 22nd, 7-9pm at the Whistler Conference Centre. $59-$69. DETAILS

Green Lake Bird Walk | Whiskey Jack, Steller’s Jay, Blue Grouse, Red-Winged Blackbirds, American Dipper, Osprey – the branches, shorelines and skies of Whistler are loaded with birds. Tag along with an expert from the Whistler Naturalists on a guided bird walk that will fast track you down the path of where to find them and how to identify them. The Green Lake bird walk only happens during the summer, on the third Saturday of each month – which means that the next one is slated for Saturday, June 22nd. It’s an early start (7am), but the chance to see local wildlife in their natural habitat is totally worth it. FREE. DETAILS

Where to Eat

Wild Blue Restaurant

If Nourish Festival is all about cultivating wellness, taking time out to have a nice meal of good ingredients sourced with care is aligned and Wild Blue is a great fit. There’s a reason this restaurant is winning so many awards – they excel in every corner. Chef Alex Chen, together with chefs Derek Bendig and Jasper Cruickshank kill it in the food department with fresh, local and beautifully composed dishes that focus on sustainable seafood. With Restaurant Director Neil Henderson guiding the floor, service is gracious, and warm. The wine list is well rounded (Wine Director Kathryn Woods knows her stuff); and Bar Manager Zack Lavoie and his team make great cocktails (lots of zero proof options as well). The indoor dining area is sleek, but since it’s summer, the outdoor patio is an option and keeps your relationship with the outdoors going. Pro tip: Wild Blue offers a really nice four-course prix fixe menu Sunday through Thursday for Just $39

Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar 4005 Whistler Way MAP

Green Moustache Organic Café

Green Moustache Organic Café serves 100% organic, gluten, and dairy-free cuisine, focused on whole foods for optimum health. Enjoy smoothies, salads, rolls, and bowls loaded with nutrients. This café believes in food as medicine, ensuring you leave feeling strong and nourished, not stuffed. Both their Whistler Village and Function Junction locations are open daily from 10am-4pm.

Green Moustache Organic Café (Whistler Village) 122-4340 Lorimer Rd. MAP

Green Moustache Organic Café (Function Junction) 2-1209 Alpha Lake Rd. MAP

Flute & Fromage

Whistler has been in need of a place like Flute & Fromage. This brand-new shop offers a selection of local and international cheeses paired with natural wines, craft beers, and organic sodas curated by owner Tara May and her team. They also have a wide selection of preserves, tinned fish, chips, and crackers, as well as dried fruits, chocolate, honey, and jam. This laid-back yet chic village storefront has a small patio, perfect for a post-hike snack. We highly recommend sitting down for their wine and cheese pairing. If all seats are already taken, you can also grab a ready-to-go personal charcuterie situation from the cooler or arrange for a gift box to take back to your hotel room/cabin to enjoy with pals. DETAILS

Congratulations on your opening, Flute & Fromage! We’re so happy we got to visit. Open from 11am – 8pm daily.

Flute & Fromage 4305 Village Stroll #102 MAP

Where to Stay

Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa

Got a whack of friends you want to get out of town with? For a more private stay, Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa offers a fully serviced retreat experience. This architecturally designed lodge isn’t the type of place where you can simply book a room for the night. If you want to stay at Wedge Mountain, you’ll need to rent the entire 12,000-square-foot, ten-bedroom lodge. However, it does include access to your very own spa (complete with sauna, steam room, hot tub, cold plunge, and swimming pool), a movie theater, wine cellar, personal chef (kudos to Chef Bill Grimshaw), and a shuttle service with a driver. Perfect for family reunions, group getaways, weddings, or corporate retreats. DETAILS

Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa 9120 Riverside Drive MAP

Four Seasons Resort

The Four Seasons Whistler is an exceptional experience. Although it accounts for a laid back mountain lifestyle with rustic touches, and a lodge-like decor, the luxury and top-notch service that Four Seasons is known for is all around. Plus, they have an incredible spa where the treatments use Sḵwálwen Botanicals, an Indigenous skincare line that incorporates respectfully harvested and sourced botanicals (read a past Scout interview with founder Leigh Jospeh here). This detail alone – using products that reflect the surrounding environment and Indigenous plant knowledge – makes the experience at Four Seasons Whistler deeper and more meaningful than your average spa. The Four Seasons also has a heated outdoor pool/hot tub setup that lends nicely to the “wellness” theme of the weekend. Plus, complementary e-bike rentals are a nice way to move around without using a car. DETAILS

Four Seasons Resort & Residences Whistler 4591 Blackcomb Way MAP

With its epic landscapes, deeply wild forest and picturesque lakes, Whistler is basically a natural ultimate wellness retreat – no help necessary. Nevertheless, it’s nice that the Nourish Wellness Festival plays up and pays respect to its natural setting by offering a diverse range of activities that focus on personal health and wellbeing. Add to that a little gourmet dining and art exploration, and Whistler’s June “off season” is looking pretty dang appealing to us low-key types.

For more details on the Nourish Wellness Festival and to plan your upcoming Whistler visit, check out their website here.