Thirteen BC Ciders to Sip This Summer

It’s officially the summertime! Which, in addition to sunny park hangs, BBQs and beach days, brings with it an abundance of exciting new flavours and cravings to match the hotter weather. With that in mind, we’ve once again turned to members of the awesome, apple-devoted BC community of cider-makers and -lovers, to find out what they consider the season’s winning combo of cider and snack.

The following list is in no way an exhaustive one. Did we miss your favourite cidery? Let us know in the comments section below.

Strange Fellows Brewing East Vancouver 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

WOODLAND Farmhouse Style Cider: Blending both traditional English cider apples and new world varietals (all grown in Cawston, BC), WOODLAND Farmhouse-style Cider is aromatic, bright and refreshing with a firm and tannic structure.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

I would pair WOODLAND with any pork dish (maybe porchetta or pork pie or a grilled pork with fennel citrus salad), cheese (sharp Cheddar, Manchego, aged Gouda), or Butternut Squash Ravioli with brown butter sauce.

— Carly Hase, Head Brewer

Banditry Cider Sunshine Coast 538 Pratt Rd., Gibsons MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Semi-Dry Apple: A refreshingly crisp modern apple cider that is fermented from BC apples, and then filtered to bring out a clarity and brightness that is perfect on a summer day. We add a touch of apple juice back in to create a well-balanced cider that is on the drier side, but still refreshing.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Because of the dryness of the cider, we would recommend pairing it with something salty and cheese. If you’re in Vancouver, it’s on tap at The Magnet, and you can pair it with their Charcuterie Board of English Style Pork Pie, Old Fashioned Ham, Aged Cheddar and a Warm Baguette. If you visit us on the Sunshine Coast, you could match it with a Turkish Falafel Plate with Hummus, Bulgur, Pickles and Flatbread.

—Eldric Stuart, Taproom General Manager

The Bricker Cider Company 6642 Norwest Bay Rd., Sechelt MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Cascadia: One of our core ciders; made since we opened in 2017, this dry-hopped beauty has been tweaked with a new combination of hops from the Cascadia region. Grapefruit, citrus, mango and other tropical fruit aromas abound and make this the perfect warm weather cider.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Serve it with grilled chicken or fish and summery salads.

— Nick Farrer, Production Manager and Owner

Cambium Cider Co. (former The BX Press Cidery) The Okanagan 4667 East Vernon Rd., Vernon, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Apricot Ginger Cider: The perfect summer drink, our Apricot Ginger cider is crisp, semi-dry and a little bit spicy!

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Enjoyed best ice cold, with my favourite charcuterie items: sharp cheddar and seasoned almonds.

— Danielle, Certified Cider Guide

Cedar Cider 828 Kennedy Rd., Harrison Mills, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Tequilime Sour: Aged in Tequila barrels for two years with lime zest, producing a bone dry margarita-style cider.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Aged Manchego cheese.

— Gabriel Jefferies, Owner

Dominion Cider Co. The Okanagan 102016 Gould Ave, Summerland, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Pretty To Think So: It’s a bone dry cider made with apples from Dominion and fresh raspberries from Berryhaven farm in Abbotsford. Wild fermented and unsweetened. Clean, tart, and crushable on a sunny patio.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Foie gras and caviar. JK…more like a loaded hot dog with bacon, jalapenos and melted cheese. Real classy.

— Mike Harris, Owner/Cidermaker

Merridale Cidery & Distillery 1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Merri Berri: This cider is made from local apples that are fermented slowly and then blended with BC Black currants, cherries and raspberries.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

This sweet cider is perfect paired with any type of salmon dish and a warm summer day.

— Maddison Quayle, Farmhouse Assistant

Northyards Cider Co. 3181 11 Ave NE, Salmon Armm, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Our Semi Dry Cider: Sweetened with a smidgen of fresh Ambrosia apple juice, it is characterized by its well-rounded, fruit-forward, and bold aromatic profile.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

It pairs wonderfully with grilled pork tenderloin and an apple chutney. The cider’s fruitiness and aromatic complexity complement the tender, savoury pork, while the apple chutney echoes and enhances the cider’s apple notes, creating a harmonious and delightful combination.

— Conrad Nobert, Business Manager (who recently cooked the above dish and enjoyed this pairing!)

Riley's Cidery Bowen Island 620 Laura Rd., Bowen Island, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Blackberry Pippin: Cox-orange Pippin, Newton Pippin and Ribston Pippin were pressed and co-fermented and then blended with fresh BC blackberries.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Pippins pair well with everything! It is a bold cider so pairing it with bold, intense flavours like BBQ, spicy foods or pulled pork would be ideal.

<em—Christine Hardie, Co-Owner & Cidermaker

Shuswap Cider 100-2090 10 Ave SW, Salmon Arm, BC (in Westgate Public Market) MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Haskap Berry Cider: Fermented haskaps produce a bold berry flavour with a gentle tartness complementing the dry apple in which it is blended.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Pair it with a stuffed portabella mushroom – the acidity in the cider rounds out the richness and earthiness of the mushroom.

— Lindsay Wong, Owner and all around worker bee!

Sunday Cider Sunshine Coast 1632 Sunshine Coast Hwy, Gibsons, BC MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Twice is Nice – Syrah: Wild fermented BC cider apples with Okanagan syrah grape skins. Extended skin contact. Aged in neutral oak & stainless. The 2024 release has a light, bright sparkling Lambruscco vibe. Super juicy!

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Start with a caprese salad (go with burrata if you can). Fire up the BBQ and grill some veggies. Keep it fresh and simple with bell peppers, zucchini, and eggplant in olive oil, balsamic, and plenty of salt and pepper.

— Clinton McDougall, Cidermaker

Taves Estate Cidery Abbotsford 333 Gladwin Rd. MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

K-Field Estate Series: Named after our K-shaped field, this terroir is made exclusively from the apples grown on this field. This medium dry pale gold cider has aromas of lemon and lime zest and lemongrass with a touch of nutmeg.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

Pizza, aged cheddar, chicken pot pie, and pistachio ice cream.

— Kelsi Pauls, Cider Maker

Windfall Cider North Vancouver #101 - 250 E Esplanade MAP

Which cider do you recommend for drinking this summer?

Rose Coloured Glasses: This is a co-ferment of our house cider blend with pressed zinfandel grape skins. A beautiful colour in the glass with lively tannins and wine-like aromas.

What seasonal dish or snack is ideal to enjoy with your cider recommendation?

It would pair amazingly with a pasta in a cream sauce (cacio pepe, perhaps?) with protein or without.

— Jeff Nairn, Cider Maker