‘Okay to Rest’ is Popping Up in Victoria, July 6-12th

The premise behind BC-based brand, Okay to Rest, is pretty perfect: comfy made-in-Canada duds, accessories and other fun things, emblazoned with cool, vintage-inspired designs proclaiming their love for a more laid back lifestyle. Snatch up as much of it as you can when Okay to Rest pops up in Victoria, July 6-12th.

We’ve been fans of Okay to Rest for a while now, and although resting might not come naturally to us, it’s something we certainly can get behind and want to get better at doing – and Claire Hacker’s designs serve as especially rad inspiration. We’re not saying that you should plan a trip to the Island solely to hit this event (there are also so many other delicious reasons, some of which you can find here)…but if you need a good excuse to flee Vancouver and hop a ferry for a change of scenery this month, then consider this part of it. Okay to Rest’s clothing and objects tend to sell out super quickly, after all, and this is your chance to get first dibs on new and old designs alike, as well as some exclusives. Plus, there will be vintage and home stuff available for purchase, too!

The Okay to Rest pop-up goes down at 3671 Uptown Boulevard (Unit 111) in Victoria from Saturday, July 6th until Friday the 12th. Stay up to speed on details by regularly checking out their Instagram feed here. Then take whatever steps you need to in order to lock in your Vic trip plans…so you can chill the f*ck out.