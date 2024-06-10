Lucky Taco Unveils New 40-Seat Patio in River District Just in Time for Summer

The Goods From Lucky Taco

Vancouver, BC, June 10, 2024 – Lucky Taco is spicing up the River District neighbourhood this month! The Mexican-style cantina has expanded its fiesta-vibes outdoors with the launch of its highly anticipated 40-seat expansive patio. Guests can now enjoy menu favourites such as tacos, nachos, grilled street corn, ice cold beers, margaritas, and more with friends – all under the warm summer sun.

Inspired by the Mayan Riviera, the patio, which was hand-crafted and designed by the talented Gooseneck Hospitality team, features bright, beautiful colours, tropical plants, and soulful sounds of cumbia from the restaurant. There is bench seating throughout, including a large picnic table for groups.

“We’re excited to officially launch our new patio at Lucky Taco River District and bring the same vibrant experience we have inside to the outdoors,” says James Iranzad, Partner, Gooseneck Hospitality. “Our patio is located right in front of our restaurant, making it a great spot to greet neighbours, friends, and family as they walk by – with a drink in hand. We hope it’ll be a place for friends and families to gather for a fun happy hour or dinner, or after-meal snack or drink.”

In addition to its signature dishes, Executive Chef Christian Chaumont has added a couple new food options to the menu, including: a new dip, the Charred Eggplant with guajillo & garlic chili crunch oil, crispy shallots, and pomegranate molasses; and a new taco, the Carne Asada with grilled Alberta flank steak, pickled onions, roasted peppers, salsa verde, chipotle salsa, charred onion aioli, and cilantro. Guests can also try Lucky Taco’s feature snack, the Prawn Aguachile, with red Argentinian prawns, morris aioli, salsa negro, avocado, and tortilla chips.

For those looking for a quick sip and snack pre and post dinner, Lucky Taco River District’s Happy Hour menu is available every day from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close. Specials include Chips & Salsa for $5, tacos for $6, and a Reposado Tequila Shot for $7.

“The River District neighbourhood has been incredible to us since we first opened, and we hope to continue meeting even more people from the community in the coming months,” adds Iranzad.

Lucky Taco River District is open Sunday to Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Seating is first come, first serve.

For more information, please visit www.luckytaco.ca