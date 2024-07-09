Hit the ‘Burg and Burg’ Pop-Up Event Going Down This Weekend in Vancouver

Imagine the synergy when two friends, each the son of a culinary legend, decide to step out from their fathers’ formidable shadows together, to showcase their respective passions for the food industry.

Giampaolo Posteraro (son of Pino Posteraro, of Cioppino’s), and his unconventional venue-focused pop-up company, “Prosciutto & Friends“, is teaming up with the founder of Poppy’s Burger Shop, Max Romer (son of Jim Romer from Romer’s Burgers), to show Vancouver what they can do with “Burg and Burg”, a unique pop-up burger and wine bar serving up what they consider to be the “best Smashburger in the world.” With a claim that bold, you’ll definitely want to pay them a visit and judge it for yourself! Here are the details:

Date & Time: Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 1pm to 10pm

Location: 1676 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 entry (additional purchases at the bar)

Wine, selected by Posteraro, includes both local and international bottles priced at $60 each, with glasses available for $12/$14 (we’re eyeing their Okanagan selection, featuring labels like La Stella and Le Vieux Pin). Burgers are $12 for singles and $14 for doubles. There will also be a few veg options, like Caprese Skewers for $8, and Eggplant Parm on a bun for $11. Music will be happening, too: expect an upbeat musical blend of disco and oldies courtesy of Maison Maison and DJ Flipout, who will be on deck to ensure that the atmosphere is as delightful as the cuisine.

Proper summer weather, comfort food, great wines, and an affordable price tag? We think that makes the “Burg and Burg” pop-up worth factoring into the weekend! So gather your friends, secure your tickets, and get ready for a day of eating, drinking and socializing. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance via Eventbrite here. Keep in mind that this as a 19+ event. See you there!