A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Heads Up East Vancouver

Hit the ‘Burg and Burg’ Pop-Up Event Going Down This Weekend in Vancouver

Portrait

Imagine the synergy when two friends, each the son of a culinary legend, decide to step out from their fathers’ formidable shadows together, to showcase their respective passions for the food industry.

Giampaolo Posteraro (son of Pino Posteraro, of Cioppino’s), and his unconventional venue-focused pop-up company, “Prosciutto & Friends“, is teaming up with the founder of Poppy’s Burger Shop, Max Romer (son of Jim Romer from Romer’s Burgers), to show Vancouver what they can do with “Burg and Burg”, a unique pop-up burger and wine bar serving up what they consider to be the “best Smashburger in the world.” With a claim that bold, you’ll definitely want to pay them a visit and judge it for yourself! Here are the details:

Date & Time: Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 1pm to 10pm
Location: 1676 E 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 entry (additional purchases at the bar)

Wine, selected by Posteraro, includes both local and international bottles priced at $60 each, with glasses available for $12/$14 (we’re eyeing their Okanagan selection, featuring labels like La Stella and Le Vieux Pin). Burgers are $12 for singles and $14 for doubles. There will also be a few veg options, like Caprese Skewers for $8, and Eggplant Parm on a bun for $11. Music will be happening, too: expect an upbeat musical blend of disco and oldies courtesy of Maison Maison and DJ Flipout, who will be on deck to ensure that the atmosphere is as delightful as the cuisine.

Proper summer weather, comfort food, great wines, and an affordable price tag? We think that makes the “Burg and Burg” pop-up worth factoring into the weekend! So gather your friends, secure your tickets, and get ready for a day of eating, drinking and socializing. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance via Eventbrite here. Keep in mind that this as a 19+ event. See you there!

Directions
Burb Cannabis
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1676 East 10th Ave.
WEBSITE

There are 2 comments

  2. I wish we could have food & beverage events in Vancouver that didn’t have entry fees, I was excited to go to this but a glass of wine and burger plus entrance fee is approx $40 which is the same price as a restaurant really. Festivals I’ve been to in Italy for example are open to anyone and really good prices for food and wine. I know it’s expensive to run an event here, maybe I’m living in a dream land, but I feel like if you included a glass of wine or a tiny burger in the ticket or something it would feel like you were getting something for your ‘entrance fee’

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Nine Shows & Art Exhibitions to See This Summer

From new public art installations to gallery and museum exhibitions, in-stores and more - there is a plethora of offerings on view this summer. Here's a selection that I recommend checking out while you can.
Heads Up

Vancouver is Getting Our First-Ever Filipino-Canadian Book Festival, July 12-14th

The Filipino-Canadian Book Festival is a brand new three-day-long literature-centred festival, turning the spotlight on BC and other Canada based writers of Filipino heritage. Don't miss out!
Heads Up Downtown

Get Nostalgic at Chambar’s ‘Dream Team Alumni Dinner’, July 17th

The 20th Anniversary Celebrations continue when Chambar welcomes back a line-up of some of their OG staff members on Wednesday, July 17th. This is one delicious reunion that you definitely don't want to miss!
Heads Up Victoria

‘Okay to Rest’ is Popping Up in Victoria, July 6-12th

The premise behind the BC-based brand is pretty perfect: comfy made-in-Canada duds, accessories and other fun things, emblazoned with cool, vintage-inspired designs proclaiming a love for all things laid back. Snatch up as much of it as you can when Okay to Rest pops up in Victoria

The Scout Community

Become a member