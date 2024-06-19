A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Heads-Up: Burdock & Co. Announces A Slow Food Fundraiser Dinner

Photo via Burdock & Co.

The Slow Food movement is a global network that champions local traditions, sustainable practices, and the joy of eating at a slower pace with friends and family. Burdock & Co. has always been about Slow Food principles (ensure good, clean and fair food for all), and on June 26th, Vancouverites have the opportunity to attend a special fundraiser dinner at Burdock that celebrates slow, wild, local, and delicious food.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night to raise funds to send BC delegates—including an Indigenous representative from Turtle Island, and members of Slow Fish and Slow Food Youth—to Slow Food’s Terra Madre in Turin, Italy, this fall. “Terra Madre serves as a platform for farmers, fishers, artisans, and food activists to share knowledge, celebrate culinary traditions, and explore innovative ways to address global food challenges with the aim of ensuring everyone has access to good, clean and fair food. Terra Madre is a springboard for work on social justice by the Slow Food movement worldwide, our voice is important on this global stage.”

The dinner will feature a one-night-only, multi-course tasting menu crafted by Chef Andrea Carlson, who will be tapping into the best local producers and foragers—think Fraser Commons Farm, Forager Camille Flanjac, and Fanny Bay Oysters, to bring wild foods and flavours from around BC to your plate. This is your chance to slow down, savour the bounty of local our environment, and get a taste of the Slow Food movement’s impact. This dinner will be more than a fantastic meal, it will be a learning experience and a statement.

Chef Andrea notes, “Slow Food responds to the commodification and industrialization of our food systems. They fight to preserve ancestral production and artisan products. Being part of Slow Food is vital as it connects us to natural cycles, essential when crafting menus and responding to climate change and local environmental needs.”

Support a cause that champions sustainability, cultural heritage, and the transformative power of food.

Fundraiser Dinner Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 26th @ Burdock & Co.
Seatings: 5PM and 8PM
Ticket Price: $150 per guest
Optional Beverage Pairings Available
Reservations: Book on Tock

