Get Nostalgic at Chambar’s ‘Dream Team Alumni Dinner’, July 17th

The “Chambar Effect” refers to the remarkable number of individuals who started their careers working at Chambar — both front and back of house — and then went on to open their own successful restaurants, bars, and other food-related businesses. Not just ordinary places, either; they’re the kinds of establishments that have put Vancouver on the culinary map. This isn’t a coincidence. Ask any of these alumni, and they’ll likely attribute at least part of their success to Chambar’s supportive environment, thanks to co-owners Karri and Nico Schuermans, who together created a culture that fosters creativity and confidence by respecting their staff and giving them space to grow.

Beyond food and drink, this focus on nurturing talent has been a key factor in Chambar’s lasting impact on the Vancouver restaurant scene for the past 20 years. But if there’s one thing that Chambar is known for even more than producing hospitality industry leaders, it’s their legendary parties. How fitting then that they would bring both together as part of their 20th Anniversary Celebrations, with a ‘Dream Team Alumni Dinner’ that acknowledges some of the all-star local team members who were there in the early days.

Chambar’s first Alumni Dinner goes down on Wednesday, July 17th, with a line-up of OG staff that includes:

Michael Ziff (Poplar Grove Winery) – First Sommelier

Jennifer Hickey (Jen Hickey Real Estate) – Opening Team Server

Alex Ploughman (Legends Haul) – Sous Chef

Derek Granton (Elisa) – Head Bartender

As for the menu and set-up, expect an indulgent Belgian-influenced four-course dinner (more on that a bit later) with communal seating, ideal for meeting new folks and estranged industry friends if you’re rolling solo; and if you’ve already got a group of pals you’d like to sit with, then showing up early is basically obligatory! What you shouldn’t expect, however, is an early night…so immediately after you’ve locked in your tickets, take whatever measures necessary to ensure you make the most out of this exceptional mid-week celebration!

The Alumni Dinner kicks off at 6pm, and is open to the public, with seats going for $120 per person (including tax and grats) for the full spread plus a welcome cocktail. Guests are also more than welcome to purchase additional beverages the night-of, and/or opt for wine pairings.

Tickets and more info can be found here. Take a gander at the potential menu (which may or may not change slightly due to ingredient availability) below:

First Course

Cuisses de Grenouille

Barbecued frog legs, avocado ranch

Second Course

Coquilles St. Jacques

Pan seared scallops, crispy pork jowl, lentil & green bean salad

Third Course

Bison et Choron

Grilled Bison striploin, pommes Anna, kale, smoked tomato béarnaise

Fourth Course

Le Nico 2.0

Chocolate mousse, cookie crumble, espresso ice cream, whisky caramel