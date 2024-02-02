Celebrate ‘L’Amour’ at Collective Goods This February 14th

The Goods from Collective Goods

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods presents a Celebration of Saint Valentin! Chef Sean Reeve brings the love, or shall we say, L’Amour, with a six course tasting menu for two featuring French-ish spins on classic ideas. Keeping to the classic inspirations, guests will share their way through inventive spins on coq au vin, duck a l’orange, and more.

Tickets are available at Collective Goods’ Tock page for $85 (+tax) – two seatings available. This is a set menu with no modifications – please check the menu on our website before booking.

Inquire via email with any questions [email protected].