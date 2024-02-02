A no messing around guide to the coolest things to eat, drink and do in Vancouver and beyond. Community. Not clickbait.

Community News East Vancouver

Celebrate ‘L’Amour’ at Collective Goods This February 14th

Portrait

The Goods from Collective Goods

Vancouver, BC | Collective Goods presents a Celebration of Saint Valentin! Chef Sean Reeve brings the love, or shall we say, L’Amour, with a six course tasting menu for two featuring French-ish spins on classic ideas. Keeping to the classic inspirations, guests will share their way through inventive spins on coq au vin, duck a l’orange, and more.

Tickets are available at Collective Goods’ Tock page for $85 (+tax) – two seatings available. This is a set menu with no modifications – please check the menu on our website before booking.

Inquire via email with any questions [email protected].

Directions
Collective Goods
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3532 Commercial St.
604-757-0306
WEBSITE

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities

Community News Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.
Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

The Scout Community

Become a member