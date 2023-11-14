Community News

Merridale’s Enchanting Holiday Experience Begins November 17th

Portrait

The Goods from Merridale Cidery & Distillery

Cobble Hill, BC | This holiday season, Merridale Cidery & Distillery is embracing the holiday spirit with a calendar full of festive happenings and events.

Enchanting Holiday Walks and Festive Light Displays for Everyone

Starting November 17, Merridale’s working orchard, Cidery and Distillery, Eatery and farmstore are transformed into a winter wonderland where even Scrooge could be found smiling with delight. From the twinkling light displays, farm to fork family style meals, guided tasting experiences and festive cider, spirits and cocktails, the Merridale farm is the ideal location to celebrate this season.

“During the holiday season, there aren’t many options for families to enjoy without spending money,” Janet Docherty, Merridale’s co-owner, explained. “It’s our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers, and to our community at large”. In addition, you can also purchase mulled cider and treats for the outside stroll, engage in tastings, savour holiday meals, and shop for all those hard to buy for people on your list.

Farm to Table Family Style Meals and Holiday Parties

Merridale Farm offers hassle-free and festive holiday gatherings. Customize your experience with guided tastings, tours, and special drinks. Merridale’s flexible family-style meals cater to various budgets and dietary needs. Contact Merridale to plan your unique event.

Unwrap the Flavours of the Season: Merridale’s Orchard to Glass Guided Tasting Experience

Experience the enchanting magic of Christmas at Merridale with an interactive Orchard to Glass Guided Tasting led by a dedicated storyteller. Explore Merridale’s rich history and product-making process while sampling four exceptional products, enhancing your sensory journey and creating the perfect festive gathering.

Spirited Gifts: Merridale Makes your Holiday Shopping Fun and Easy

To simplify visitor’s holiday shopping, Merridale has curated the perfect selection of gifts for those hard-to-buy-for folks in your life including meticulously crafted holiday kits, beautifully wrapped and ready to impress. Whether you’re seeking a unique gift or a treat for yourself, Merridale’s Farmhouse Store is your one stop shop for the holidays.

We hope you take advantage of this exclusive opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit at Merridale Farm. You can learn more by visiting our website www.merridale.ca/christmas.

Merridale Cidery & Distillery
1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill | 250-743-4293 | WEBSITE
Merridale Cidery Announces the Release of ‘Yule Fuel’ Seasonal Cider

