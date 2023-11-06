Maenam Unveils New Chef’s Menu for Autumn

The Goods from Maenam

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s destination for exceptional Thai cuisine, the award-winning Maenam, has unveiled its new fall Chef’s Menu. Available now, the multi-course experience features 11 family-style dishes that honour the ingredients of the season – from fresh mushrooms, squash, to local seafood, and premium ingredients, including Brant Lake Wagyu, Brome Lake Duck, and RM Caviar. Guests can make reservations online at www.maenam.ca.

“After launching our Chef’s Menu this spring, we’ve received such positive feedback, and are thankful for the incredible reception thus far,” says Angus An, founder and executive chef of Full House Hospitality, which counts Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, Sen Pad Thai, and Fat Mao Noodles in its restaurant portfolio. “Chef Jeremy Tan and our kitchen team put a lot of thought into creating and curating a cohesive menu for the five-courses, designed to be enjoyed as a dining journey together.”

Maenam’s Chef’s Menu ($88 per person) starts off with an exclusive Snack course, featuring delicious bites created in similar style to amuse-bouche, followed by Relish, choice of Soup, fresh Salad, fragrant Curry, Stir-Fry with a selected protein, and ending with Dessert.

Chef’s Menu – Autumn

Snacks

An array of snacks by Chef Jeremy Tan, including the Latiang, featuring

crispy egg net, pork terrine, RM Caviar, and pickled chili

RELISH

Heritage Pork Nahm Prik Ong

Giesbrecht farms heritage pork relish with roasted garlic & chilies, assorted crudité

SOUP

Roasted Chicken & BC Chanterelle Mushroom Soup

Roasted free-run chicken, garlic chili oil, light coconut broth, thai basil

Or

Hot & Sour Clam & Matsutake Mushroom Soup

Clear hot & sour broth, local clams, holy basil

Or

Tom Kha Autumn Squash Soup (V, VG)

Roasted delicata squash, spaghetti squash, coconut milk broth, bird’s eye chili

SALAD

Grilled Wagyu Beef Salad

Grilled Brant Lake Wagyu, fried taro, toasted chili nahm jim dressing

Or

BC Albacore Tuna Laab Salad

Garlic oil confit tuna, fried shallots, toasted rice powder, prickly ash

Or

Crispy Banana Blossom Salad (V, VG)

Roasted yam, longan, fried garlic & shallots, tamarind dressing

CURRY

Geng Gari of Duck

Pan seared Brome Lake duck breast, sieglinde potato, fried shallot

Or

Geng Gati of Pacific Halibut

Betel leaf, turmeric curry, grachai

Or

Panang Curry of Maitake Mushroom (V, VG)

Crispy maitake mushroom, roasted shallots, sieglinde potato, thai basil

STIR-FRY

Moo Krob Pad Gapi

Crispy roasted pork belly, long bean, bird’s eye chili, shrimp paste

Or

Pu Nim Pad Pong Gari

Fried soft shell crab, aromatic spiced curry & egg sauce

Or

Golden Tofu Nuggets & Chanterelle Mushroom (V, VG)

Local chanterelle mushrooms, sweet pepper, fried baby thai garlic, Thai-Chinese style gravy

DESSERTS

Khanom Tuay

Pumpkin & salted coconut rice flour custard cup

Khanom Mor Gaeng

Hazelnut custard cake, toasted hazelnut praline

Lod Chong

Pandan jelly, coconut milk, maple syrup, crushed ice

Guests can also add-on a variety of signature dishes to their dinner, including Maenam’s famous Whole Crab (choice of black pepper or truffle scallion) and Lobster Clay Pot with crispy pork jowl and vermicelli. Both can be pre-ordered with 48 hours notice.

“We love cooking for our guests and traditionally, Thai food is often meant to be shared and savoured family-style over great company and conversation,” adds An. “We look forward to having guests visit and try our new fall Chef’s Menu. For those who want to go a la carte and dine in our lounge, we’ve also added some new and exciting dishes for them to experience, including a Geng Gari Lamb Shank Curry and 8 Spice Lingcod Stir-fry.”

On the beverage front, wine director Kurtis Kolt has bolstered Maenam’s by-the-glass list with an additional flight of five dynamic wines to accompany the Chef’s Menu. Each of them are handcrafted, sustainably-farmed, juicy odes to their regions like Darling, South Africa’s Natte Valleij 2020 Cinsault from 50-year-old bush vines and Meyer Family Vineyards ‘Steven’s Block’ 2022 Chardonnay, a Burgundy-styled gem by way of British Columbia’s Naramata Bench.

Maenam is open seven days a week for dinner starting at 5 p.m., and Wednesday to Saturday for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended for the Chef’s Menu. Walk-ins welcome for a la carte dining in the lounge. For more information, please visit www.maenam.ca.