Maenam Unveils New Chef’s Menu for Autumn

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s destination for exceptional Thai cuisine, the award-winning Maenam, has unveiled its new fall Chef’s Menu. Available now, the multi-course experience features 11 family-style dishes that honour the ingredients of the season – from fresh mushrooms, squash, to local seafood, and premium ingredients, including Brant Lake Wagyu, Brome Lake Duck, and RM Caviar. Guests can make reservations online at www.maenam.ca.

“After launching our Chef’s Menu this spring, we’ve received such positive feedback, and are thankful for the incredible reception thus far,” says Angus An, founder and executive chef of Full House Hospitality, which counts Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, Sen Pad Thai, and Fat Mao Noodles in its restaurant portfolio. “Chef Jeremy Tan and our kitchen team put a lot of thought into creating and curating a cohesive menu for the five-courses, designed to be enjoyed as a dining journey together.”

Maenam’s Chef’s Menu ($88 per person) starts off with an exclusive Snack course, featuring delicious bites created in similar style to amuse-bouche, followed by Relish, choice of Soup, fresh Salad, fragrant Curry, Stir-Fry with a selected protein, and ending with Dessert.

Chef’s Menu – Autumn

Snacks
An array of snacks by Chef Jeremy Tan, including the Latiang, featuring
crispy egg net, pork terrine, RM Caviar, and pickled chili

RELISH
Heritage Pork Nahm Prik Ong
Giesbrecht farms heritage pork relish with roasted garlic & chilies, assorted crudité

SOUP
Roasted Chicken & BC Chanterelle Mushroom Soup
Roasted free-run chicken, garlic chili oil, light coconut broth, thai basil

Or

Hot & Sour Clam & Matsutake Mushroom Soup
Clear hot & sour broth, local clams, holy basil

Or
Tom Kha Autumn Squash Soup (V, VG)
Roasted delicata squash, spaghetti squash, coconut milk broth, bird’s eye chili

SALAD
Grilled Wagyu Beef Salad
Grilled Brant Lake Wagyu, fried taro, toasted chili nahm jim dressing

Or
BC Albacore Tuna Laab Salad
Garlic oil confit tuna, fried shallots, toasted rice powder, prickly ash

Or
Crispy Banana Blossom Salad (V, VG)
Roasted yam, longan, fried garlic & shallots, tamarind dressing

CURRY
Geng Gari of Duck
Pan seared Brome Lake duck breast, sieglinde potato, fried shallot

Or
Geng Gati of Pacific Halibut
Betel leaf, turmeric curry, grachai

Or
Panang Curry of Maitake Mushroom (V, VG)
Crispy maitake mushroom, roasted shallots, sieglinde potato, thai basil

STIR-FRY
Moo Krob Pad Gapi
Crispy roasted pork belly, long bean, bird’s eye chili, shrimp paste

Or
Pu Nim Pad Pong Gari
Fried soft shell crab, aromatic spiced curry & egg sauce

Or
Golden Tofu Nuggets & Chanterelle Mushroom (V, VG)
Local chanterelle mushrooms, sweet pepper, fried baby thai garlic, Thai-Chinese style gravy

DESSERTS
Khanom Tuay
Pumpkin & salted coconut rice flour custard cup

Khanom Mor Gaeng
Hazelnut custard cake, toasted hazelnut praline

Lod Chong
Pandan jelly, coconut milk, maple syrup, crushed ice

Guests can also add-on a variety of signature dishes to their dinner, including Maenam’s famous Whole Crab (choice of black pepper or truffle scallion) and Lobster Clay Pot with crispy pork jowl and vermicelli. Both can be pre-ordered with 48 hours notice.

“We love cooking for our guests and traditionally, Thai food is often meant to be shared and savoured family-style over great company and conversation,” adds An. “We look forward to having guests visit and try our new fall Chef’s Menu. For those who want to go a la carte and dine in our lounge, we’ve also added some new and exciting dishes for them to experience, including a Geng Gari Lamb Shank Curry and 8 Spice Lingcod Stir-fry.”

On the beverage front, wine director Kurtis Kolt has bolstered Maenam’s by-the-glass list with an additional flight of five dynamic wines to accompany the Chef’s Menu. Each of them are handcrafted, sustainably-farmed, juicy odes to their regions like Darling, South Africa’s Natte Valleij 2020 Cinsault from 50-year-old bush vines and Meyer Family Vineyards ‘Steven’s Block’ 2022 Chardonnay, a Burgundy-styled gem by way of British Columbia’s Naramata Bench.

Maenam is open seven days a week for dinner starting at 5 p.m., and Wednesday to Saturday for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended for the Chef’s Menu. Walk-ins welcome for a la carte dining in the lounge. For more information, please visit www.maenam.ca.

Maenam
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1938 W. 4th Ave. | 604-730-5579 | WEBSITE
2023 Line-Up of Michelin Recognized Restaurants in Vancouver, Mapped

