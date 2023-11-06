Maenam Unveils New Chef’s Menu for Autumn

The Goods from Maenam
Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s destination for exceptional Thai cuisine, the award-winning Maenam, has unveiled its new fall Chef’s Menu. Available now, the multi-course experience features 11 family-style dishes that honour the ingredients of the season – from fresh mushrooms, squash, to local seafood, and premium ingredients, including Brant Lake Wagyu, Brome Lake Duck, and RM Caviar. Guests can make reservations online at www.maenam.ca.
“After launching our Chef’s Menu this spring, we’ve received such positive feedback, and are thankful for the incredible reception thus far,” says Angus An, founder and executive chef of Full House Hospitality, which counts Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, Sen Pad Thai, and Fat Mao Noodles in its restaurant portfolio. “Chef Jeremy Tan and our kitchen team put a lot of thought into creating and curating a cohesive menu for the five-courses, designed to be enjoyed as a dining journey together.”
Maenam’s Chef’s Menu ($88 per person) starts off with an exclusive Snack course, featuring delicious bites created in similar style to amuse-bouche, followed by Relish, choice of Soup, fresh Salad, fragrant Curry, Stir-Fry with a selected protein, and ending with Dessert.
Chef’s Menu – Autumn
Snacks
An array of snacks by Chef Jeremy Tan, including the Latiang, featuring
crispy egg net, pork terrine, RM Caviar, and pickled chili
RELISH
Heritage Pork Nahm Prik Ong
Giesbrecht farms heritage pork relish with roasted garlic & chilies, assorted crudité
SOUP
Roasted Chicken & BC Chanterelle Mushroom Soup
Roasted free-run chicken, garlic chili oil, light coconut broth, thai basil
Or
Hot & Sour Clam & Matsutake Mushroom Soup
Clear hot & sour broth, local clams, holy basil
Or
Tom Kha Autumn Squash Soup (V, VG)
Roasted delicata squash, spaghetti squash, coconut milk broth, bird’s eye chili
SALAD
Grilled Wagyu Beef Salad
Grilled Brant Lake Wagyu, fried taro, toasted chili nahm jim dressing
Or
BC Albacore Tuna Laab Salad
Garlic oil confit tuna, fried shallots, toasted rice powder, prickly ash
Or
Crispy Banana Blossom Salad (V, VG)
Roasted yam, longan, fried garlic & shallots, tamarind dressing
CURRY
Geng Gari of Duck
Pan seared Brome Lake duck breast, sieglinde potato, fried shallot
Or
Geng Gati of Pacific Halibut
Betel leaf, turmeric curry, grachai
Or
Panang Curry of Maitake Mushroom (V, VG)
Crispy maitake mushroom, roasted shallots, sieglinde potato, thai basil
STIR-FRY
Moo Krob Pad Gapi
Crispy roasted pork belly, long bean, bird’s eye chili, shrimp paste
Or
Pu Nim Pad Pong Gari
Fried soft shell crab, aromatic spiced curry & egg sauce
Or
Golden Tofu Nuggets & Chanterelle Mushroom (V, VG)
Local chanterelle mushrooms, sweet pepper, fried baby thai garlic, Thai-Chinese style gravy
DESSERTS
Khanom Tuay
Pumpkin & salted coconut rice flour custard cup
Khanom Mor Gaeng
Hazelnut custard cake, toasted hazelnut praline
Lod Chong
Pandan jelly, coconut milk, maple syrup, crushed ice
Guests can also add-on a variety of signature dishes to their dinner, including Maenam’s famous Whole Crab (choice of black pepper or truffle scallion) and Lobster Clay Pot with crispy pork jowl and vermicelli. Both can be pre-ordered with 48 hours notice.
“We love cooking for our guests and traditionally, Thai food is often meant to be shared and savoured family-style over great company and conversation,” adds An. “We look forward to having guests visit and try our new fall Chef’s Menu. For those who want to go a la carte and dine in our lounge, we’ve also added some new and exciting dishes for them to experience, including a Geng Gari Lamb Shank Curry and 8 Spice Lingcod Stir-fry.”
On the beverage front, wine director Kurtis Kolt has bolstered Maenam’s by-the-glass list with an additional flight of five dynamic wines to accompany the Chef’s Menu. Each of them are handcrafted, sustainably-farmed, juicy odes to their regions like Darling, South Africa’s Natte Valleij 2020 Cinsault from 50-year-old bush vines and Meyer Family Vineyards ‘Steven’s Block’ 2022 Chardonnay, a Burgundy-styled gem by way of British Columbia’s Naramata Bench.
Maenam is open seven days a week for dinner starting at 5 p.m., and Wednesday to Saturday for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended for the Chef’s Menu. Walk-ins welcome for a la carte dining in the lounge. For more information, please visit www.maenam.ca.
