Join Burdock & Co’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, Sept. 23rd

Mount Pleasant’s Burdock & Co turns ten years old this month – and to honour the occasion, they’re inviting fellow lovers of good food and wine to unite for a special celebratory dinner 23rd…

Full details of what’s on the menu are still coming together, but what we know so far is that beginning at 6:30pm on the Saturday night (Sept. 23rd) the space will be hosting a luxurious (and apropos) 10-course meal paying homage to the restaurant’s 10-year-long legacy, to date. Tickets are $250 each (including tax and gratuity); drinks aren’t included in the price (or obligatory), but Burdock is known for their wine selection, and it is a super special occasion…enough said!

We love celebrating the restaurants and chefs who share a mutual respect for our local farmers and producers, the ingredients they grow and the products (like wine) that they lovingly create. Chef/Owner Andrea Carlson and her crew at Burdock & Co, have been doing this – and doing it well – for ten years. The city’s restaurant scene wouldn’t be what it is without them, and that warrants a big ol’ gustatory celebration. If you truly care about good food and wine, and Vancouver’s food & beverage scene, and you can afford to splurge on one of the 34 coveted seats for the September 23rd anniversary dinner, then we encourage you to do so – and savour the experience. The decade milestone only happens once, after all…Reservations can be made here.

Share our sentiments but can’t spare the $250? Do what we do: show your support by popping in after work any Thursday through Monday for a snack and a glass of something local, seated at their cozy little bar, and make your own toast!

Burdock & Co
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2702 Main St. | 604-879-0077 | WEBSITE
