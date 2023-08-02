DL Chicken and Juke Fried Chicken Return to Steel & Oak Brewing for One Day Only!

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s fried chicken heavyweights, DL Chicken and Juke Fried Chicken, are reuniting once again for the ultimate collaborative event, Juke’n on the DL Part III. These birds of a feather are flocking together over to New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing (1319 3rd Avenue) on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until sold-out). This one day only event is even bigger and better than years past, featuring four exclusive fried chicken offerings, new sides, live music, games, and of course, Steel & Oak’s craft beer selections.

“Juke’n on the DL has become an annual tradition for all three of our teams, and we couldn’t be happier to make it happen again with an expanded exclusive menu and more opportunities for on-site revelry this year,” explains Doug Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken with Lindsey Mann. “We’re turning Steel & Oak’s parking lot into a whole experience – picnic tables for people to enjoy their fried chicken and beer, as well as live entertainment. It’s going to be a great Saturday!”

Juke’n on the DL Part III Menu:

The Juke’n OG

Juke’s famous gluten-free fried chicken coated with DL’s exclusive Hot Chicken Spices, offered in classic, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and side of milk; served with a limited-edition BBQ mayo sauce, pickles, slaw, and pickled red onions ($16)

The DLJ ‘Ribwich’ Sando

Grilled ground rib patty glazed with Juke BBQ sauce, pickles, slivered onions and creamy slaw ($16)

The Chicken & Rib Sando

Fried chicken and ribs, together under one bun, limited-edition BBQ mayo sauce, pickles, slaw and pickled red onions ($21)

Nuggie’z

Gluten-free dredged and fried nuggets with a choice of Juke Honey Mustard or

DL Sweet n Sour on the side for dipping ($11)

Jerk Chicken Drums

Three marinated chicken drumsticks, grilled over charcoal, glazed with a Jerk BBQ sauce, and served with lime ($11)

The Juke N Box for Two

Two sandwiches – choice of either The Juke’n OG or The DLJ ‘Ribwich’ Sando (can be upgraded to The Chicken & Rib Sando); one order of Nuggie’z or Grilled Jerk Chicken Drums; one side with one dipping sauce ($43)

Grilled Street Corn

Local corn, grilled over charcoal and tossed with miso mayo, lime juice, cilantro and Tajin spice ($9)

On the sides front (from $5.50), Juke’n on the DL Part III guests can choose from the popular Juke’s Asian Peanut Slaw, and a Juke x DL Summer Potato Salad.



“Every year gets bigger and better, Juke’n on the DL is always a great summer event. We always love bringing our restaurants on a road trip to meet new people and expand our communities,” adds Bryan Satterford, who co-owns Juke Fried Chicken with Justin Tisdall. “We always have fun creating the menu with Rossdown – it’s the one day our community can enjoy Juke and DL together, paired with some great beer. Our friends at Steel & Oak have been nothing but incredible.”

Juke’n on the DL Part III will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or until sold-out) at Steel & Oak Brewing (1319 3rd Avenue) in New Westminster. No pre-orders. First come, first serve.

For more information, please visit DL Chicken on Instagram at @DLChicken or Juke on Instagram at @JukeFriedChicken.