Community News

Nonny Beer Gives a Shout Out to Spencer Pidgeon

Portrait

Scout works with a lot of local businesses to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing — but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients and talented people. To do what they do, culinary creatives and small business owners depend on passionate artisans, farmers, producers, and other people working hard “behind the scenes” (bookkeepers, photographers, accountants, designers, etc.) Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today we hear from Nonny Beer, about the talented person responsible for the non-alc beverage’s killer aesthetic…

Who do you want to give a shout out to? Freelance Graphic Designer / Illustrator, Spencer Pidgeon. He’s a good friend who’s worked with us from the get go on bringing Nonny to life on the branding side of things

What makes them so special? Outside of being an incredible designer and illustrator, Spencer has the talent (and patience) for translating our abstract thoughts and rough ideas into the brand that Nonny is today. He has a terrible habit of exceeding our expectations on every project, and it just keeps happening. A huge thank you and shout out to Spen, Nonny wouldn’t be nearly as fun without you.

  • 20211216_Nonny_00717
  • 0029_###
  • 20211210-BreeAvery-Nonny-00082
  • EFCCEC3F-3F71-4AFF-83A2-1E71B5919B580007_29
  • IMG_0844
  • Nonny_SoberOctober_Portfolio
  • 20211216_Nonny_00807

You can find more of Spen’s work at www.spencerpidgeon.com or on Instagram @spencerpidgeon.

Nonny Beer
Vancouver, BC | WEBSITE
Nonny Beer Gives a Shout Out to Spencer Pidgeon

There are 0 comments

Popular

On Breakthroughs, Vintage Porno Mags, and Real Life Tragicomedies, with Artist Lucinda Calder

2023 Guide to the Deliciousness of Summer in The Okanagan

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Beaucoup Bakery Launches Two Indulgent New Frozen Delights

Michelin Adds Ten Vancouver Restaurants to Its Recommended List

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities
Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

31 Places