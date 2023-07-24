Nonny Beer Gives a Shout Out to Spencer Pidgeon

Scout works with a lot of local businesses to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing — but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients and talented people. To do what they do, culinary creatives and small business owners depend on passionate artisans, farmers, producers, and other people working hard “behind the scenes” (bookkeepers, photographers, accountants, designers, etc.) Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today we hear from Nonny Beer, about the talented person responsible for the non-alc beverage’s killer aesthetic…

Who do you want to give a shout out to? Freelance Graphic Designer / Illustrator, Spencer Pidgeon. He’s a good friend who’s worked with us from the get go on bringing Nonny to life on the branding side of things

What makes them so special? Outside of being an incredible designer and illustrator, Spencer has the talent (and patience) for translating our abstract thoughts and rough ideas into the brand that Nonny is today. He has a terrible habit of exceeding our expectations on every project, and it just keeps happening. A huge thank you and shout out to Spen, Nonny wouldn’t be nearly as fun without you.















You can find more of Spen’s work at www.spencerpidgeon.com or on Instagram @spencerpidgeon.