Popular Mount Pleasant Wine Bar, Bar Susu, is (Temporarily) a Pop-Up Once Again

The Goods from Bar Susu

Vancouver, BC | After a devastating fire on June 27, 2023, and with an uncertain re-opening date, Mount Pleasant’s award-winning wine bar, Bar Susu, is going on a short road trip. Starting on Friday, July 7, 2023, Bar Susu is popping-up inside Novella Coffee Bar (2650 Main Street) by night, taking over from Vignette. Guests will be able to enjoy all of chef de cuisine Marc Marayag’s delicious dishes, alongside creative cocktails and low-intervention wines.

“Bar Susu started out as a pop-up, and after trying to brainstorm a bunch of ideas for what to do while repairs are being completed, we realized it was only natural for Bar Susu to pop-up once again, albeit temporarily,” explains Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Vignette, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “We were already undergoing a transition period at Vignette, with opening chef Ashley Kurtz’s recent departure. While an evolution is still in the works, we look forward to welcoming Bar Susu guests at Novella.”

Bar Susu: The Pop-Up Edition will be open seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to late. Chef Marayag’s a la carte menu and Chef’s Choice options will be available, alongside a few new offerings, with hopes to add the tasting menu down the line.

Many of wine director Brittany Hoorne’s popular low-intervention wine picks will be on-offer, as well as a short list of some of Bar Susu’s most beloved cocktails.

The pop-up allows Bar Susu to retain some of its staff during the repairs period. However, help is still needed and appreciated for those who have capacity to give through a recently launched GoFundMe, with 100 per cent of funds raised going towards lost wages.

“The community support we’ve received so far has been nothing short of incredible, and we are truly thankful for everyone reaching out during this difficult time,” adds Allmin. “We hope to reopen our doors as soon as possible. For now, Bar Susu will just be a few blocks away from home.”

Guests who already have reservations will be contacted directly. For those who wish to make reservations during the pop-up period can visit www.thisisbarsusu.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.