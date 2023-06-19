Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day Deliciously at The Burrow x West Coast Bannock Pop-Up

Portrait

Photo via @westcoastbannockofficial

This Wednesday, June 21st is National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) – an occasion to come together to reflect on and celebrate the contributions, history and cultures of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities. One especially tasty way to do that is by grabbing a bite at the West Coast Bannock pop-up, happening at The Burrow on The Drive.

In honour of NIPD, the East Van restaurant and community gathering place will be hosting their longtime friend and kitchen manager, Richard Mark (also the owner of West Coast Bannock), who will be whipping up a special collab menu out of The Burrow’s kitchen. If you haven’t already introduced your stomach to Mark’s clever cultural mash-up of Bannock and tacos, then consider this your opportunity! Find out what happens when The Burrow’s classic taco fillings options are served on his golden-to-perfection (and somehow all-vegan) Bannock by swinging by 2781 Commercial Drive from 4-10:30pm – no tickets or reservations required.

For just $9 you can get a single Bannock Taco loaded with your favourite filling,  but the two-for-$16 option is clearly the better move – as long as you are able to save space for dessert: “Bannock Berry Blast” cinnamon-sugar-tossed mini bannocks with mixed berry jam and whipped cream (coconut version available).  Best part: 100% of the Bannock Taco profits are being directed to Nations Skate Youth, an organization focused on empowering Indigenous Youth to find self-determination through skateboarding. Dig in!

The Burrow
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2781 Commercial Dr. | 604-568-8224 | WEBSITE
