New Maenam X Brassneck Beer Pairing is Available NOW

...but only until April 30th! The limited time option to pair Maenam's multi-course Chef's Menu with a curated selection of six Brassneck beers - including their new 'Khanoon O’Clock’ Jackfruit IPA collab - seems like one Van Brewers Fest event not to be missed.
New Maenam X Brassneck Beer Pairing is Available NOW

The cool local brewery and restaurant collabs keep a-coming! The latest brew to blow our minds: Brassneck and Maenam’s ‘Khanoon O’Clock’ Jackfruit IPA, released in conjunction with the inaugural Vancouver Brewers Fest (April 21st through 30th) – now in full swing!

Details of the brand-spanking new local-brewery-run event’s schedule were still being finalized and announced when our first shout out was published earlier this month. Although we remain adamant about not choosing “favourites”, the limited time option to pair Maenam’s multi-course Chef’s Menu ($88 pp) with a curated selection of six Brassneck beers ($28) – including the new Jackfruit IPA, of course – seems like one not to be missed. We recommend making the most of the remaining days of the fest by locking in your reservation (online here or by calling Maenam at 604-730-5579).

Even if you can’t splurge for the full-on experience, you can still get a taste of Khanoon O’Clock, on tap in the Brassneck tasting room and at Maenam while it lasts. This sucker was brewed using a whopping 480 cans of jackfruit (!) to create a beer clearly inspired by tropical climes: “Ripe mango, apple and banana are evident on the nose, while bright citrus and hints of creamy coconut coat the palate.” Dang…Stocking up on tall cans (available from the brewery only) is obviously also a good idea. The days of backyard BBQs and picnics are about to hit their stride, after all – neither of which would be complete, in our opinion, without the cracking open of an ice cold can of something good and fruity. Cheers!

