Heads Up

Brand-Spanking-New ‘Vancouver Brewers Fest’ Happening Citywide, April 21-30

Portrait

From Friday, April 21st through Sunday, April 30th, the first ever Vancouver Brewers Fest is happening in tasting rooms and breweries across the city.

Although good beer is obviously the focus, the brand-spanking-new local-brewery-run event aims to be much more than a ten-day-long marathon of craft-beer-drinking. As the VBF website puts it, it’s a “celebration of the breweries, the people and the communities that have developed hand in hand.”

The calendar of happenings is shaping up to be both diverse in theme and reflective of just how entrenched in the local restaurant and food and beverage culture that craft beer has become: expect behind-the-scenes tours, brewer-led tastings, meet-the-brewers situations, and at least one patio party, as well as some more outside-of-the-box scenarios. For a better idea of what we’re hinting at, here are a handful events that are jumping out at us so far: Introduction to Lino Cut Images and Print Making with Christine Moulson; Callister Brewing’s Crib Tournament; a pizza collab between Aftermath BBQ and Luppolo; and an open house-style deal (with free beer and tacos!) at Vancouver’s newest brewery, Brewing August.

There are too many (more than two-dozen) local breweries involved to include the full list here – but you can scope out the entire line-up of participants yourself by clicking on ‘Breweries’ in the dropdown box located in the top right corner of the VBF website. Note that for this first iteration of Vancouver Brewers Fest, each participating brewery will be organizing and hosting their own events (as opposed to the classic one-venue-multiple-breweries fest format), so ticketing, reservations, dates, times, etc. vary widely, and details are still trickling in. Keep informed by regularly checking the Vancouver Brewers Fest website here. Cheers!

There are 0 comments

Popular

You Should Know About Pigeon Park

Gooseneck Hospitality Lays Down Roots in the River District

Where to Grab a Weekday Breakfast Around Vancouver

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ Dims the Lights and Turns Up the Volume This Weekend

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘Their There’ Dims the Lights and Turns Up the Volume This Weekend

There's a new evening hustle at 2042 West 4th Avenue. Starting immediately, Their There is offering extended hours and an evening “house party vibe” complete with low-key disco, dimmed lights, a late-night snacks menu, and good drinks.
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Container Brewing’s New Patio is Officially Opening Today

Craft beer lovers get stoked, because another sure sign of Spring is popping up in 'Yeast Van' today (Thursday, March 30th): the grand opening of a brand new, bigger and better patio!
Heads Up / The Okanagan

Get Your ‘Purchase’ Finger Ready: ‘Sourced’ Dinner Tickets Go On Sale This Week!

From May to September, The Paisley Notebook founder, Aman Dosanj, hosts a series of intimate, down-to-earth, and thought-provoking pop-up dinners that are not just designed to feed people good food, but also to bring communities together. The first pop-up of 2023 is happening on May 4th.
Heads Up / Kitsilano

Fresh Changes & New Menus at Maenam are Just Around the Corner

Some serious "spring cleaning" has been happening at the longstanding Kitsilano restaurant, leading up to the unveiling of some exciting developments, both aesthetically and on the menu, starting next week (Tuesday, April 4th)...