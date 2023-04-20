Don’t Miss the 33 Acres X Savio Volpe ‘B33r’ Collab Launch on April 28th!

As far as local brewery and restaurant collabs go, it can’t get much better than the upcoming one from 33 Acres Brewing Co. and Savio Volpe.

Block off a good chunk of time – and stomach space – next Friday, April 28th for the launch of the new Fox Got Your Tongue ‘b33r’. “This classic pale German base was lagered for an extended period of time before being conditioned on preserved lemon, bringing a pop of acidity, gentle juniper and bay aromatics and freshening minerality.” Sounds interesting! Just for the occasion, the two teams will be pulling all the stops, including a limited number of plates by Phil Scarfone (Culinary Director of Savio) along with drink pairings, music, and general party vibes aplenty.

The whole thing goes down in the 33 Acres Brewing space in Mount Pleasant (25 West 8th Avenue) beginning at 5pm, and will wind down when the beer stops flowing. All of the collab beer and eats will be doled out on a first come, first served basis (sorry, no reservations). So, since line-ups at 33 are already the status quo on any regular weekend day, it probably goes without saying that the place will be PACKED from the get-go. Showing up early is only wise. Find out more.