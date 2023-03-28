New Executive Chef Clayton Fontaine appointed at Wickaninnish Inn’s The Pointe Restaurant

The Goods from The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn

Tofino, BC | The Pointe Restaurant at the Wickaninnish Inn is delighted to announce Clayton Fontaine as our new Executive Chef. Fontaine has been a part of the Wickaninnish Inn family as the talented Sous Chef in The Pointe Restaurant since November 2019 and will take on the role of Executive Chef as of May 1, 2023.

Clayton grew up in Abbotsford and graduated from Northwest Culinary Academy in Vancouver before venturing out to develop his craft at establishments that “speak to him personally”, such as Osteria Savio Volpe in Vancouver, Lake O’Hara Lodge in the Rockies, Villa Eyrie on the Malahat, Canoe in Toronto, and finally at The Pointe Restaurant. While he has taken inspiration from all the places he has lived and worked, the Island and its ocean air has always drawn him back, as has the environment and its distinctive culinary possibilities.

“The ingredients you find here are some of the best – probably the best – I’ve worked with. Working with foragers, fishers and farmers to incorporate their latest bounty into our culinary program is always an inspiration. I believe it’s of the utmost importance to highlight the beauty and incredible quality of what our Vancouver Island region has to offer,” states Fontaine.

During the time the Inn was closed due to the pandemic, Fontaine’s passion for food creativity found him making fresh handmade pasta for friends, that turned into a cheekily named venture called “Send Noods”. Fontaine’s other passion is wellness and the balance it brings. Making sure to go to the gym or for a hike in nature is something he focuses on in order to keep energized for his culinary pursuits.

“Chef Clayton is a wonderful example of the Wickaninnish Inn’s commitment to sustainability and promoting from within. His passion for the local bounty, his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to improving every day excites us, and we look forward to him leading our culinary program,” says Charles McDiarmid, Managing Director of the Inn.

The Inn also thanks and congratulates Chef Carmen Ingham, Executive Chef at The Pointe since 2019, for his many contributions to our culinary program, and wishes him the very best on his upcoming transition to Victoria to be closer to family.