Head Downtown for ‘Here and Now’, Opening at Pendulum Gallery Today

Jaiden George, Hinkiicims, Digitization Studio (2023). Inkjet print, 117.22 x 156.21 cm. Image courtesy of the artist.

Capture Photography Festival is here! The 10th anniversary of Capture is kicking off with the opening of a new exhibition, Here and Now, at Pendulum Gallery in Downtown Vancouver, showcasing ten new works by ten local artists, on view from Monday, March 27th through Saturday, April 29th.

An annual celebration of lens-based art of all shapes and form, Capture features a multitude of exhibitions, public art projects, talks and events happening in galleries, institutions and on public façades locally (across the Lower Mainland, Abbotsford and Whistler) and in Toronto. To mark their decade milestone, Capture has commissioned ten artists living and working in Vancouver to create the new works included in Here and Now. The premise is “to respond in some way to this place – considering the landscape, history, people, or culture — with an aim to produce a dynamic exhibition that revels in the diversity of the city itself.”

The exhibition brings together emerging artists, like Khim Hipol and Alexine McLeod, alongside internationally renowned artists, such as Jin-me Yoon and Ian Wallace. Each artist has been selected for their unique approach to lens-based mediums. Ultimately, Here and Now provides a taste of what Capture’s all about: amplifying diverse voices and investigating new definitions of lens-based art.

Here and Now is curated by Capture’s Executive Director, Emmy Lee Wall, and Assistant Curator, Chelsea Yuill. The full list of featured artists are: Jaiden George, Khim Hipol, Tom Hsu, Alexine McLeod, Dana Qaddah, Isaac Thomas, Ian Wallace, Gloria Wong, Jin-me Yoon, and Karen Zalamea.

Here and Now is on view at Pendulum Gallery from Monday, March 27th through Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Admission is free. Gallery hours are Monday to Wednesday from 9am-6pm, Thursday to Friday from 9am-9pm, and Saturdays from 9am-5pm (closed Sundays and Stat holidays). Celebrate the festival launch at the 2023 featured exhibition’s opening reception on Friday, March 31st from 7-9pm. Open to all, RSVP here. Visit Capture’s website for all the festival details.

