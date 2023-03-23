Gather at Massy Arts Society This Sunday, for ‘Around the Table: Literary Readings Celebrating Asian Voices’

Chinatown community hub, Massy Arts Society, is hosting an event on Sunday, March 26th, with a theme that we find especially appealing…

The “afternoon of literary readings and visual art” is helmed by second-generation Chinese Canadian artist, Michelle Ha 何家嘉, and coincides with the launch of the latest issue of Room Magazine, ‘Around the Table: Asian Voices’ (of which Ha is also the lead editor). From 2-5pm, four BC-based literary talents of different Asian heritages, all of whom are also featured in The Room’s new issue, will be doing in-person readings for attendees: Stephanie Lim, Grace Liu, Mandy Ruthnum and Jaeyun Yoo. Art by Vancouver-based illustrator/muralist, Paige Jung (who also provided the issue’s cover illustration) will provide extra ambience and entertainment for the event. A bit more context from the event page:

“The name “Around the Table” came from the realisation that for a lot of Asian cultures many moments, activities, and memories are done and made around the table…The dream for 46.1 has always been about supporting and uplifting the voices of Asian writers and artists, as well as to curate this issue as a platform to showcase the vastness that is the Asian collective…”

Sounds like a great reason to gather some pals (or roll solo) to spend a few weekend hours stimulating your brain and eyeballs with a thought-provoking and colourful atmosphere. ‘Around the Table’ is open to the public and attendance is by-donation, on a $0-30 sliding scale. Reserve your spot in advance and get more details here.