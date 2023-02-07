Community News

Spoil Your Loved One with Jamjar Canteen’s Special Valentine’s Day Menu for Two

Vancouver, BC | Ready to enjoy a love affair with a delicious Valentine’s menu? Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! If you haven’t made plans yet, we have the perfect date idea: spoil your loved one with a romantic dining experience at Jamjar Canteen. This Vancouver-based Lebanese restaurant has crafted a special 6-course meal for two (at only $129) that is sure to impress!

Starting with a glass of bubbly on arrival, your date will be treated to a night of culinary delights. Their talented chefs have carefully selected each dish to create an unforgettable dining experience that will tantalize your taste buds.

Whether you’re celebrating a new love or a long-lasting romance, this mouthwatering Valentine’s meal is a lovely way to show your love and appreciation. From delectable appetizers to mouth-watering mains, your date will be in heaven.

Check out our special Valentine’s menu:

Everyone can enjoy this special evening! Drooling yet?! You can enjoy this unforgettable date experience at: Jamjar Canteen on Commercial Drive (book your table here) and Jamjar Canteen in North Vancouver (purchase your tickets here). Make sure to reserve your table now before spots fill up. Don’t let this opportunity to celebrate love slip by. Make this Valentine’s Day one to remember with Jamjar Canteen.

Jamjar
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
2290 Commercial Dr. (Moved) | 604-252-3957 | WEBSITE
