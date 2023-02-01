Heads Up / Fraserhood

Add Some ‘Wild’ New Cooking Skills to Your Repertoire This Winter and Spring

Portrait

Curious about cooking with wild BC ingredients but not sure where to start? Good news: beginning this February, EatWild has a solution for Vancouverites that doesn’t even involve getting out of the city…

A trio of BC-based wild chefs – Dylan Eyers (EatWild Founder), Jody Peck (Wild Northern Way) and Mark Perrier – are cutting out the intimidation factor in the kitchen with their (almost) monthly series of Wild Game Cooking Classes, slated through the remaining winter and spring. 

All workshops take place on a Monday evening (from 6-9pm) at Fraserhood’s Pizza Carano restaurant and cover the basic wild food cooking techniques and tips through the preparation of some of the chefs’ favourite recipes. The three-hour-long class culminates in a special shared three-course dinner. As if that wasn’t enticing enough, there is also the option to take advantage of Carano’s well-stocked bar, by enjoying a glass of something good while you’re cooking and/or eating (why not?)

Not including the latter, classes are $140 (plus tax) per person, all-in. The only requirements are “enthusiasm and appetite”. Class sizes are super small (as in, one dozen per session), so it’s no surprise that spaces for the first one on February 13th are already in short supply. If you’re “game” to add some wild new cooking skills to your repertoire straight from some of BC’s most knowledgeable culinary minds on the matter, then act quickly and sign-up here.

 

Pizza Carano
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4241 Fraser St. | 604-877-1270 | WEBSITE
Vancouver’s Temporary Patios, Mapped

