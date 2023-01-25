Livia Dinners are Finally Happening, Four Nights of the Week

The rumours are true: Livia is now hosting dinner service, every Thursday to Sunday, from 5pm until late…finally!

Owners Claire Lassam and Jordan Pires have been working towards opening their beautiful Commercial Drive restaurant evenings since they first opened doors in 2019. There have been spurts of dinner service (think antipasti, burrata and bread, housemade pasta, and most importantly, wine) but the open-close see-saw ride of pandemic restrictions made it difficult to be consistent…until now. Last week Lassam broke the news that Livia is now open and serving up meals meant for sharing with friends by candlelight, four nights of the week. Count. Us. In.

The dinner menu will change up weekly in response to what ingredients are available from the local farmers and growers that they work with. Check out this week’s menu (January 26-29) here. Keep in mind that reservations are not an option – so, if you’re as amped about this news as we (and no doubt countless others) are, then showing up as early, hungry and patient as possible is highly recommended.