Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Livia Dinners are Finally Happening, Four Nights of the Week

Portrait

The rumours are true: Livia is now hosting dinner service, every Thursday to Sunday, from 5pm until late…finally!

Owners Claire Lassam and Jordan Pires have been working towards opening their beautiful Commercial Drive restaurant evenings since they first opened doors in 2019. There have been spurts of dinner service (think antipasti, burrata and bread, housemade pasta, and most importantly, wine) but the open-close see-saw ride of pandemic restrictions made it difficult to be consistent…until now. Last week Lassam broke the news that Livia is now open and serving up meals meant for sharing with friends by candlelight, four nights of the week. Count. Us. In.

The dinner menu will change up weekly in response to what ingredients are available from the local farmers and growers that they work with. Check out this week’s menu (January 26-29) here. Keep in mind that reservations are not an option – so, if you’re as amped about this news as we (and no doubt countless others) are, then showing up as early, hungry and patient as possible is highly recommended.

Livia
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1399 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
Livia Dinners are Finally Happening, Four Nights of the Week
The Scout List Vol. 592

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Chancho Tortilleria Set to Move to Commercial Drive in 2023

‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their Anniversary This Weekend

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

Popular

New Bar, Restaurant and Music Venue Heading for Broadway, Early Spring 2023

North Van’s ‘Sons of Vancouver Distillery’ Wins Canadian Whisky of the Year

The Scout List Vol. 592

Mike DiPietro Does The Dishes

Bartender Alex Black Discusses New Chinatown Spot, Bagheera

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Abbotsford

New “Three-Dimensional Photography” Exhibition Opens in Abbotsford This Friday

Make a day of your visit to The Reach Gallery Museum by exploring Abbotsford’s good eats and drink, nature walks and thrift stores.

8 Places
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Coffee Roastery Modus Prepares to Take On a New Nighttime Persona, Feb. 4th

Coffee Roastery Modus unveils an evening alter-ego with their "dinner/bevy/collab" series, Modus After Hours...
Heads Up / West Side

Make Time for a Good Belly Laugh at ‘Seth Fest’, Jan. 23-26 at the Hollywood Theatre

Do the bare trees, soggy ground and early sunsets of January have you feeling bummed? Lighten things up at "Seth Fest".
Heads Up / Chinatown

Time To Score: The Bao Bei Chinese New Year Menu Covers All The Bases

Starting on the eve of the Chinese New Year (Saturday, Jan. 21st) and running for the next two weeks, Bao Bei will be offering a celebratory Lunar New Year 6-course menu that covers all the bases: noodles for longevity, dumplings for wealth, pork belly for prosperity, and fish for bounty.