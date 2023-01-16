Sophia Lin Does The Dishes

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

January is a big month for Old Bird: first off, this week (beginning January 16th) the Main Street restaurant is celebrating their three year anniversary, leading up to Lunar New Year on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023. Although Old Bird will be serving up their own special ‘Year of the Rabbit’ five-course family style feast from January 18th to February 5th, we thought it would be fun to consult with Sophia Lin, owner of the Mt. Pleasant based ‘modern Chinese bistro’, to find which other Vancouver restaurants she recommends for celebrating this auspicious occasion in proper gustatory style. Here are her picks…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

Red Rice Roll with Shrimp and Salted Egg Yolk Lava Buns from Chef Tony Seafood Restaurant. They have the best dim sum, but be prepared to wait.



Chef Tony Seafood Restaurant 101-4600 No.3 Road Richmond, BC MAP

Where should we meet for coffee/tea?

Definitely grab a Hojicha Oat Latte from the Paragon Tea Room.



Paragon Tea Room 3361 Cambie St. MAP

Now we’re hungry again. What’s for lunch?

Let’s hit Long’s Noodle House for their house made Xiao Long Bao. Who doesn’t love a basket of steamy freshly made XLB and Shanghai Ayi’s (aka Auntie’s) warm service?!



Long's Noodle House 4853 Main St. MAP

Who has you figured out at Happy Hour?

The Keefer Bar’s happy hour is too good to be true. A glass of Rosemary Gimlet and an awesome vibe on any day.



Keefer Bar 135 Keefer St MAP

What’s for dinner?

For this special celebration, I would take my family to iDen & QuanJuDe for their Signature Beijing Duck, and hope someone else in the family picks up the bill.



iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House 2808 Cambie St. MAP

What’s for dessert?

Get the dessert platter from The Snackshot, so everyone gets to have their favourite Chinese dessert.



The Snackshot (Granville) 7980 Granville St. MAP

The Snackshot (Kingsway) 3595 Kingsway MAP

Where are you taking us for late night cocktails?

I am going to vote for the classic Pina Colada at Bao Bei – I can’t help it, it’s an addiction.

