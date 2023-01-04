Heads Up / Fraserhood

Ubuntu Canteen Announces Special Mid-January Dinner Series

Our friends at Ubuntu are in New Years hibernation for regular service until the end of the month, but if you miss eating there as much as we do, then you should know that they’ll be opening doors mid-January for a series of special ticketed wine dinners…

Slovakian Wines // January 13 + 14

Join Massey Wines for a multi-coursed exploration of the regions and wines of Slovakia – think some cool grapes we don’t often see in our liquor stores, like welschreisling, blaufrankisch and Slovakian chardonnay, paired with a seasonally curated menu from chef David Gunawan (scallops with kohlrabi, elderflower and pine; pheasant agnolotti with liver sauce and cranberry and sage jus; smoked beets with cherry gastrique; and more). Find out more.

Loire Valley // January 20 + 21

Chef Dave Gunawan teams up with Racine Wines to showcase some of their choice imports from the Loire Valley. Racine (aka Brian Sohn and Ramona Barron) are infectiously passionate people; the way they chat about wine is approachable and rooted in storytelling. Good times. Tickets and details of the menu have yet to be released, but so far we can expect pours from Loire winemakers like Noella Morantin, and Catherine and Pierre Breton. Keep an eye on Ubuntu’s IG feed for further details.

Tickets for both wine dinners run for $150 each and cover both the dinner and the pairing. Because seating will be as coveted as it is limited, we suggest you not sleep on booking your place at the table now. We love Ubuntu for how much they respect food, wine and people, and we know that any special event they put on will be a winner!

Ubuntu Canteen
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4194 Fraser St. | 604-339-7360 | WEBSITE
