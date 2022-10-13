Heads Up / Chinatown

Join the Dosanko Team for an Izakaya-Style Pop-Up, One Night Only on Oct. 22nd

Portrait

Our friends at Dosanko – Japanese restaurant boasting seasonally inspired yōshoku and classic Hokkaido plates – are running an Izakaya style pop-up in Chinatown next Saturday (October 22nd). If you’ve been missing their food and friendly faces lately, then this is a long-awaited opportunity to sate that craving that’s not be skipped!

Izakayas are a type of fun and casual bar that are highly popular throughout Japan, serving alcoholic drinks and a menu of snacks to go along with them perfectly. True to the theme, for their first ever pop-up, Dosanko Chef Nathan Lowey and partner Akiyo Lowey have prepared a menu featuring a variety of appetizing and skillfully designed small dishes – veggie, meat and seafood options are all available – using locally sourced ingredients. All the better enjoyed while sipping on your favourite drink (the first two are included with the price of your ticket).

Seatings are available from 6-6:30pm with tickets going for $85 per person here. If you want to keep the drinks a-coming, then don’t forget to carry cash the night of (it’s cash bar only) or choose the option to pre-order your sake online when you make your reservation.

Take note that Dosanko’s Powell Street location is still closed for renovations after suffering back-to-back fires this summer that did some serious damage to their space. The pop-up will instead be going down in the space at 265 East Pender Street. All the more reason to get your tickets now, before they sell out (we’re betting spots will get scooped up super quickly). Then get out to show your support, eat and drink well, and have some fun, Izakaya-style!

265 East Pender Street
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
