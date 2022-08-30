Applications for the 2022 “BC Culinary Apprentice of the Year” Competition Now Open

The Goods from the Chefs’ Table Society

Vancouver, BC | Previously this competition was organized by the BC Chefs Association and called the ‘Karl Schier’ Competition. This competition ran from 1982 to 2009 to help promote competition amongst apprentices and create a community of young like-minded chefs. With the help of all chef associations, we relaunched this amazing competition in 2019. The goal is to create a three-course meal of five plates each, to be enjoyed by judges and invited guests. Our judges will include past chef winners and qualified media. This year, the competition will be hosted at the VCC downtown campus.

The new competition will be based on this format. It will be available to all 2021/2022 2nd and 3rd year apprentices and graduates from across BC, where the winner will be named “BC Culinary Apprentice of the Year”. We want to make this competition available throughout the Province of BC and elevate the apprentices’ skills and offer the opportunity to connect with the community they plan to make a career in.

Please read through this package, and if you wish to compete, fill in the application form and submit right away. Limited space is available and the deadline for applications is September 23, 2022.

Good luck to all who apply. All applicants will be contacted via email by October 1st, either way.

Download the 2022 application here.