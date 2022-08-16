Potluck Hawker Eatery Celebrates Second Anniversary with Khao Soi Pizza Sub Collab

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Potluck Hawker Eatery (3424 Cambie Street), Cambie Village’s destination for Southeast Asian eats, is celebrating its second anniversary with a special collaborative creation with their friends from Via Tevere. Available for two days only, August 20-21, 2022, the Khao Soi Pizza Sub is inspired by the famous chicken curry noodle in Northern Thailand and Myanmar, and re-imagined into a fried chicken sub with Via Tevere’s signature wood-fired dough.

Guests can now pre-order the Khao Soi Pizza Sub Set ($23) online at www.potluckyvr.ca. The whole meal includes the Khao Soi Pizza Sub, Potluck’s limited-time Truffled Parmesan Malaysian Shaker Fries, and a seasonal summer slushie.

“We’re so thankful for the support we’ve received in the past two years,” says Justin Cheung, chef and co-owner of Potluck Hawker Eatery. “For our second anniversary, we really wanted to keep pushing ourselves to come-up with something unique for our guests to try. Dom (Morra) is a great friend, and their pizza is amazing. After brainstorming several ideas, we tried our pizza sub and that was it! A little crispy, a little curry flavour, and a whole lot of great pizza dough bun to go with it.”

The Khao Soi Pizza Sub features an extra-large piece of coconut fried chicken on Via Tevere’s signature wood-fired pizza bun with curry sauce, American cheese, shaved onions, pickled mustard greens, and topped with crispy noodles and fresh herbs.

“Justin and his family have been supporters of all our brands for years since we opened,” adds Dominic Morra, co-owner of Via Tevere Pizzeria and Pizzeria Grano. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed creating this special pizza sub with the Potluck team. We hope people will enjoy it. Happy second anniversary, Potluck!”

For more information, please follow Potluck Hawker Eatery on Instagram and/or visit its website at www.potluckyvr.ca.