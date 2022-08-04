From ‘The Hip’ to Hip Hop, Mike Jacobsen Names His Three ‘Definitive Records’

Definitive Records asks interesting Vancouverites (and, occasionally, other BC-ers) to scour their sonic-led memories to pull out the three albums anchoring their musical tastes.

For our latest edition, we take a short trip over to Salt Spring Island, and head immediately to Cassette Cafe and Dive Bar – a former gas station where these days locals and visitors alike fuel up on food, drinks and a stellar playlist of tunes – to hear from owner Mike Jacobsen about the albums that ‘define’ him…

“My earliest memories of music date back to when I was really young. I have young parents and I remember waking up in the middle of the night when my parents had friends over and Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd would be absolutely cranked. My mom would vacuum the house to Motown, Bob Marley or Tina Turner, and family road trips always had an album of the moment. I guess that’s what I like about music, it tends to take you back to a moment or memory. The Cassette Cafe and Dive Bar playlist is really the soundtrack to my life, so if I need to have honourable mentions, that’s probably the best way to do it.”

Tragically Hip | Yer Favourites

It really could be any of their albums, but this covers all the “favourites”. Arguably one the most quintessentially Canadian bands of all time. I grew up on The Hip and when my wife and I got married, Long Time Running was our first dance. I helped open King Taps in Toronto and we were lucky enough to host the band for their Long Time Running TIFF after party. Unfortunately Gord Downie was too ill to attend. RIP Gord Downie!

Vandelux | Matter of Time (feat. Alex Maher) Single

Evan White aka Vandelux is a good buddy of mine, and he paired up with another talented Vancouver musician, Alex Maher, for this track. Vandelux has that sort of modern vibe-y house and soul sound that just feels good on the ears. The saxophone sample in here from Maher is legit too. So yeah, a shameless plug for a talented buddy, but it’s a sick track.

Dr. Dre | 2001