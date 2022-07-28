Plan a Trip to the North Shore for the 15th Annual Osprey Festival

The 15th Annual Osprey Festival takes place this Saturday, July 30th, at the Maplewood Flats.

Head to the North Shore to take a guided nature walk along the trails, learn how to identify plants in the area, shop the Coast Salish plant nursery, enjoy music and dance performances, and stuff your face at the salmon BBQ. From event organizers: “The Osprey Festival is a platform for the general public to learn about reconciliation-in-action with the Tsleil-Waututh community. In its 15th year running, Osprey Fest features national-touring musical acts on an outdoor stage, nature walks, ornithology talks, tasty festival food, a children’s zone, and visual arts.” Entry to this event is free and open to all. Find out more.