Heads Up / North Vancouver

Plan a Trip to the North Shore for the 15th Annual Osprey Festival

Portrait

The 15th Annual Osprey Festival takes place this Saturday, July 30th, at the Maplewood Flats.

Head to the North Shore to take a guided nature walk along the trails, learn how to identify plants in the area, shop the Coast Salish plant nursery, enjoy music and dance performances, and stuff your face at the salmon BBQ. From event organizers: “The Osprey Festival is a platform for the general public to learn about reconciliation-in-action with the Tsleil-Waututh community. In its 15th year running, Osprey Fest features national-touring musical acts on an outdoor stage, nature walks, ornithology talks, tasty festival food, a children’s zone, and visual arts.” Entry to this event is free and open to all. Find out more.

Maplewood Flats Conservation Area
Neighbourhood: North Shore
2649 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver, BC, Canada | WEBSITE
Plan a Trip to the North Shore for the 15th Annual Osprey Festival
Make Space On Your Calendar

There are 0 comments

North Vancouver

North Van’s ‘Windfall Cider’ Seeking Local Foragers for Collaboration

A Look Inside Windfall Cider, Set to Officially Open Doors in North Vancouver This Weekend

North Van’s Much Anticipated Shaketown Brewery Nears Opening Day

Six Questions with Local Photographer, Dina Goldstein

COOL THINGS WE WANT // To Warm Up With a Sons of Vancouver ‘2021 Whisky Advent Calendar’

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The Unassuming North Van Brewery Serving Up Beer and History

Popular

On Living in a City Preoccupied with Street Cleaning, Chandeliers, and Campaigns Against the Homeless

Take A Look Inside ‘Brasserie Coquette’, Now Open on Arbutus

Second ‘Gringo’ Location Ready to Open in Davie Village

Potluck Hawker Eatery Launches New Late Night Happy Hour Menu

The ‘Bottle Dash’ Houses That Still Glitter In The Vancouver Sun

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Second ‘Gringo’ Location Ready to Open in Davie Village

Shoel Davidson, along with partner Sean Davis (Wooden Table Hospitality), have opened a second Gringo location in the old Beetbox space on Davie Street (at Thurlow).
Heads Up

Cool Off In A Kayak This Weekend

One fun way to keep cool is by renting a kayak and getting out on the water. Not sure where to do that? We've mapped out a list of spots currently offering hourly and extended rentals...

6 Places
Heads Up / Sea-to-Sky

Plan on Heading to Pemberton for the First Official ‘Cooks Camp’, This September

The first ever in-person event is an overnight adventure including two full days of meals, workshops, talks, activities and get-togethers around the firepit.
Heads Up / Fraserhood

Get Your Tickets to Ubuntu Canteen’s Summertime Dinners Before It’s Too Late

The Fraserhood spot has planned two special sake and wine dinners, July 29th and August 13th.