Phantom Creek Estates Announces New 2021 Rosé Release

The Goods from Phantom Creek Estates

Oliver, BC | Phantom Creek Estates is proud to announce Director of Winemaking Mark Beringer’s first wine release. The 2021 Rosé was harvested in September 2021 from dedicated blocks at Becker and Evernden Spring Vineyards and bottled in March 2022. The wine reflects the complexity that comes from the winery’s organic-certified terroirs in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys. The 2021 vintage is dry, finessed, and nuanced, with delicate red berries and layers of spice.

“This Rosé represents the first wine release from me and my team. We are excited to finally be able to share it with all of you as the weather has warmed up, providing the perfect atmosphere to enjoy it,” says Mark Beringer. “This Rosé was made in the traditional method by whole cluster pressing the fruit at the optimal ripeness and fermented in a combination of stainless-steel tanks and large oval oak tanks. The result is a wine with bright red fruits such as strawberry and cherry, with a hint of ruby grapefruit. It has been made in a dry style with crisp acid supported by a rich texture from extended time on the yeast. It’s like summer in a glass!”

The Estate Rosé is $33 CAD per bottle, and is available to purchase here.

