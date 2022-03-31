Matthew “The Dumpling King” Murtagh-Wu Does ‘The Dishes’

The Dishes asks Vancouverites to walk us through a map of their ideal day and night on the town. We’re talking breakfast, lunch, happy hour, dinner and late night cocktails. Tax and tip included.

As a bonafide food lover, dumpling-making-machine and local cult figure, we thought that Matthew Murtagh-Wu, aka “The Dumpling King“, was a natural choice for our ‘The Dishes’ column. Join Murtagh-Wu on an appetite-driven day-long adventure to some of Greater Vancouver’s various restaurant establishments…

Good morning! What’s for breakfast/brunch?

I’m right out the door, heading straight to Chinatown’s Kam Wai. The Liu’s are great people who make a delicious product for those in the neighbourhood. I get a number of things but I will always love my lo mai gai (sticky rice steamed in lotus leaf, ground pork and lap cheong sausage). It’s aromatic, carby and cozy. This will be consumed in my car as I head to my next destination.

Kam Wai Dim Sum Chinatown 249 E Pender St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1T8 MAP

United Strangers Coffee on the North Shore! The view is beautiful on the drive, and the coffee is rad and made by even radder people (owners Christine and Joe). Cortado for me!

United Strangers Coffee North Shore 2740 Mount Seymour Parkway MAP

Ripping back over the bridge to Victoria Drive for Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen for my number 23 (large). Fresh fish cake, dill, refreshing perilla, a wild broth – it’s a textural wonderland – chewy, slithery, crunchy, yummy-scrummy. This is one of three places in this city I am willing to wait in line.

Bun Cha Ca Hoang Yen East Vancouver 5083 Victoria Dr. MAP

The King prefers to toke than to sip.

What’s for dinner?

Hanai – I’ve had the pleasure of eating Tess and Thomas’ cooking for years, but to sit down and have them pull out all the stops at their new location is deliciously surreal. Chicken lau lau it is for me. Again, I like things cooked in leaves.

Hānai Commercial Drive 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

Rain or Shine Ice Cream! I get the double scoop on a waffle cone of Malted Milk Chocolate Honeycomb. It’s institutional (to me, at least). This is the third place of three I am willing to wait in line.

Rain Or Shine Ice Cream Kitsilano 102-1926 West 4th Ave. MAP

Where are you taking us for late-night cocktails?

Grapes and Soda. Everything coming out of that bar is dialled in and delivered with exceptional service. I leave it to the staff to help me decide what to drink, as it depends on my mood. They know what’s best.